 Mumbai Ganesh-Utsav 2024: 13 Reported Thefts During Ganpati Visarjan Procession At Kalachowki Totaling Over ₹7.96 Lakh
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai Ganesh-Utsav 2024: 13 Reported Thefts During Ganpati Visarjan Procession At Kalachowki Totaling Over ₹7.96 Lakh

Mumbai Ganesh-Utsav 2024: 13 Reported Thefts During Ganpati Visarjan Procession At Kalachowki Totaling Over ₹7.96 Lakh

Thirteen people have approached the Kalachowki police, reporting the loss of their gold jewellery and mobile phones during the Ganpati visarjan procession on September 17. The complainants include seven senior citizens, while the total value of stolen valuables exceeds Rs 7.96 lakh.

Aishwarya IyerUpdated: Saturday, September 21, 2024, 05:16 AM IST
article-image
Thieves steal items worth over ₹7.96 Lakh during visarjan | Representational Image

Mumbai: Thirteen people have approached the Kalachowki police, reporting the loss of their gold jewellery and mobile phones during the Ganpati visarjan procession on September 17. The complainants include seven senior citizens, while the total value of stolen valuables exceeds Rs 7.96 lakh.

In a separate incident, Saurabh Devrani, 26, a Goregaon resident, reported losing his iPhone in the crowd at Lalbaug. He and one Omkar Khade, 24, from Kalachowki, who also lost his phone in the same area, filed a joint FIR regarding their stolen devices worth over Rs 85,000.

The area was teeming with crowds as the famous Lalbaugcha Raja and Mumbaicha Raja idols were being taken for immersion at Girgaon Chowpatty.

Read Also
Punjab Robbery CCTV Video: Armed Thieves Attack Man Inside Moga Medical Shop, Flee With Cash &...
article-image

Recently, the Kalachowki police had registered two FIRs regarding the theft of two bikes, which vanished from outside Ganpati pandals. Before that, Bappa devotees in the Lalbaug and Chinchpokli areas reported the theft of phones and jewellery worth Rs 13 lakh.

FPJ Shorts
Can Cow Dung Replace Firewood At Crematoriums?
Can Cow Dung Replace Firewood At Crematoriums?
Mumbai Shocker: Mulund Man Arrested For Allegedly Raping And Sexually Assaulting 10-Year-Old Niece, Case Registered Under POCSO Act
Mumbai Shocker: Mulund Man Arrested For Allegedly Raping And Sexually Assaulting 10-Year-Old Niece, Case Registered Under POCSO Act
Uttar Pradesh Tragedy: 44 Injured After High-Speed Bus Overturns In Sonbhadra’s Markundi Valley; Visuals Surface
Uttar Pradesh Tragedy: 44 Injured After High-Speed Bus Overturns In Sonbhadra’s Markundi Valley; Visuals Surface
Haryana Assembly Elections 2024: Arvind Kejriwal Campaigns In Jagadhri, Claims BJP's Corruption Will Lead To Its Defeat; VIDEO
Haryana Assembly Elections 2024: Arvind Kejriwal Campaigns In Jagadhri, Claims BJP's Corruption Will Lead To Its Defeat; VIDEO
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Can Cow Dung Replace Firewood At Crematoriums?

Can Cow Dung Replace Firewood At Crematoriums?

Mumbai Shocker: Mulund Man Arrested For Allegedly Raping And Sexually Assaulting 10-Year-Old Niece,...

Mumbai Shocker: Mulund Man Arrested For Allegedly Raping And Sexually Assaulting 10-Year-Old Niece,...

Mumbai Ganesh-Utsav 2024: 13 Reported Thefts During Ganpati Visarjan Procession At Kalachowki...

Mumbai Ganesh-Utsav 2024: 13 Reported Thefts During Ganpati Visarjan Procession At Kalachowki...

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: HM Amit Shah To Visit Nagpur On September 24 To Strategise...

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: HM Amit Shah To Visit Nagpur On September 24 To Strategise...

2012 Pune Blasts Case: Bombay High Court Grants Bail To Accused Munib Memon

2012 Pune Blasts Case: Bombay High Court Grants Bail To Accused Munib Memon