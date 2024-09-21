Mumbai Ganesh-Utsav 2024: 13 Reported Thefts During Ganpati Visarjan Procession At Kalachowki Totaling Over ₹7.96 Lakh

Thieves steal items worth over ₹7.96 Lakh during visarjan | Representational Image

Mumbai: Thirteen people have approached the Kalachowki police, reporting the loss of their gold jewellery and mobile phones during the Ganpati visarjan procession on September 17. The complainants include seven senior citizens, while the total value of stolen valuables exceeds Rs 7.96 lakh.

In a separate incident, Saurabh Devrani, 26, a Goregaon resident, reported losing his iPhone in the crowd at Lalbaug. He and one Omkar Khade, 24, from Kalachowki, who also lost his phone in the same area, filed a joint FIR regarding their stolen devices worth over Rs 85,000.

The area was teeming with crowds as the famous Lalbaugcha Raja and Mumbaicha Raja idols were being taken for immersion at Girgaon Chowpatty.

Recently, the Kalachowki police had registered two FIRs regarding the theft of two bikes, which vanished from outside Ganpati pandals. Before that, Bappa devotees in the Lalbaug and Chinchpokli areas reported the theft of phones and jewellery worth Rs 13 lakh.