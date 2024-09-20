 Punjab Robbery CCTV Video: Armed Thieves Attack Man Inside Moga Medical Shop, Flee With Cash & Mobile Phone
Prathamesh KharadeUpdated: Friday, September 20, 2024, 09:17 AM IST
article-image
Punjab Robbery CCTV Video: Armed Thieves Attack Man Inside Moga Medical Shop, Flee With Cash & Mobile Phone | Video screengrab

Punjab: A man named Rajesh Kumar was critically injured in a violent robbery in Punjab's Moga district on Wednesday, September 18. The incident reportedly occurred at a medical shop in the Duneke area when at least four to five masked men, armed with sticks and sharp-edged weapons, attacked him and fled with cash and mobile phones.

Kumar had reportedly gone to meet his friend Shamsher Khan at the shop. After their meeting, Khan left for some urgent work, asking Kumar to stay at the shop in his absence. It was during this time that the assailants entered the shop and launched their attack. According to an India Today report, the robbers brutally assaulted Kumar with sticks, swords and other weapons.

CCTV Footage Shows Brutal Assault By Armed Robbers

CCTV footage from the scene shows Kumar attempting to defend himself before he lost consciousness due to the severity of the attack. Once Kumar was unconscious, the attackers stole cash and his mobile phone.

Robbers Arrived On Motorcycles With Faces Covered: Victim

Kumar was rushed to a private hospital where he received treatment for his injuries, including 19 stitches on his head. Recounting the incident, Kumar stated that, "Four to five people came on two motorcycles with their faces covered. They attacked me with sticks and swords, abused me and fled with money and my mobile phone. I want action taken against them."

article-image

Case Filed In The Matter

The police have registered a case under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS) and launched an investigation to identify and apprehend the attackers. A senior Moga Police official confirmed that several teams have been formed to investigate the case based on Kumar’s complaint. The official assured that all the culprits would be arrested soon.

