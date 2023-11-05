Punjab: Groom, 3 Others On Way To Wedding Killed In Car-Truck Collision In Moga; Visuals Of Mangled Vehicle Surface

Mangled remains of the car that collided with the stationed truck | X

Chandigarh: In a tragic incident, a groom who was on his way to his wedding, died after his car met with a horrific accident in Punjab's Moga district on Sunday (November 5.) The visuals from the accident spot shows the mangled state of the car, which is an indication of the severity of the impact. All four reportedly died on the spot.

The vehicle was on its way to Moga from Fazilka in Punjab

As per news reports, the baraat (wedding procession) was coming from Fazilka in Punjab and was on its way to Moga.

Car collided with a truck parked on the road

The car collided with a truck that was parked on the roadside. The fatal crash resulted in the death of the groom, his brother-in-law, sister-in-law and a four-year-old girl, who was the groom's niece.

Incident took place at 6 in the morning

The incident took place around 6 am, said police. Two people have been injured in the incident.

Driver injured and critical

One Murli Pratap drove the car and he couldn't detect the presence of the truck that was parked on the road, said police. The driver is injured and is in critical condition, said police. The matter is under investigation.

Video of the tragic incident was shared on social media.

Tragic news: The groom’s car met with an accident in Moga while he was on his way to his wedding. The Baraat was coming from Fazilka, and on the way, the car collided with a truck that was parked on the roadside. Four people, including the groom, his brother-in-law,… pic.twitter.com/i79XHLUvqf — Gagandeep Singh (@Gagan4344) November 5, 2023

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)