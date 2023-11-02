'People Watched, Bystanders Robbed Him': Young Filmmaker Piyush Pal Lay Bleeding On Delhi Road For 30 Mins After Deadly Accident (VIDEO)

Young Filmmaker Piyush Pal Dies, 1 Injured After Bikes Collide In Delhi | Twitter

New Delhi: In an incident that could well be a saga of the times we live in and shocking apathy on display on Delhi roads, a 30-year-old freelance photographer and filmmaker was reportedly robbed even as he lay bleeding on the road after an accident. Passer-by and bystanders didn't even bother checking on him as he lay dying on the road and according to reports some even robbed him in the helpless state. A few people even recorded the incident on their mobile phones but no one came forward to help the dying young filmmaker for close to 30 mins. He later succumbed to his injuries in the hospital.

Another person was injured after their motorcycles collided with each other in south Delhi, police said on Wednesday (November 1). The deceased was identified as Piyush Pal, a resident of DDA Flats, Kalkaji.

Accident took place on October 28

According to the police, on October 28, at 10.11 p.m., a PCR call was received at the Hauz Khas police station with the caller reporting that two men were injured after their bikes collided.

A police team reached the scene where both individuals had already been shifted to different hospitals. "No eyewitnesses were present at the scene, and a thorough inspection was conducted. One of the injured individuals was taken to PSRI Hospital, and the other to the Trauma Centre," Deputy Commissioner of Police, South, Chandan Chowdhary said.

Police analysed CCTV footage of the accident

After analysing CCTV footage from the area, it was observed that a bike, ridden by Pal, who worked as a freelance photographer in Gurugram, collided with another bike driven by Bunty, 26, a resident of Badarpur who worked as a private driver in Gurugram.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

A case was registered in connection with the matter

"Based on Bunty's statement and the analysis of the CCTV footage, a case was registered. On Tuesday, around 6 p.m., information was received regarding the death of Piyush Pal. "On Wednesday, a post-mortem examination was conducted, and the body was subsequently handed over to his relatives," the DCP added.

Read Also Delhi Accident: 7 Children Injured After School Van Collides With Another Vehicle

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)