VIDEO: Family Takes Venomous Snake To Hospital After Girl Bitten In Bihar's Nalanda; Here's Why

Bihar: In a shocking incident, a girl was bitten by a snake in Bihar's Nalanda, after which the family rushed the girl to the hospital and surprisingly, also took the dangerous and venomous snake along with the girl to the hospital. They carried the snake to the hospital in a small drum and covered it with a plastic. There was chaos among the patients and the hospital staff after they sensed the presence of the snake in the facility.

The incident occurred in Bihar's Daulatpur village in the Chandei Thana district. The girl was plucking flowers when the snake bit her; upon knowing this, the relatives of the victim took her to Chandei Referral Hospital. She was referred to the Biharsharif Sadar Hospital as her condition deteriorated. The family members of the victim took the snake along with them to the hospital.

Panic Among The Patients

There was terror and fear among the patients as the snake got out of the drum and went into the emergency ward, where many patients had come for their treatment. They scattered here and there to save themselves from the dangerous snake. After a long struggle, the relatives of the girl managed to catch the snake and put it back into the drum.

Chaos In The Emergency Ward Of Hospital

A video is going viral on social media in which it can be seen that the snake is coming out of the drum inside the hospital premises. It can also be seen in the video that one of the persons present on the spot is trying to push the snake back inside the drum by kicking it while wearing shoes. The drum in which the snake was kept was dirty and there was muddy water inside. The snake was not very huge in size; however, it is being claimed that the snake was venomous.

Here's Why The Snake Was Taken To The Hospital

There are reports that the relatives took the snake along with them to the hospital to help the doctors. They claimed that they brought the snake to the hospital so that the doctors could identify the snake that bit their girl and provide treatment to her accordingly. There are reports that the girl is out of danger and has been brought home after the treatment was completed.

Snake Left Into The Forest

The family members of the victim left the snake in the forest while returning home from the hospital after the girl completely recovered from the snake bite. There has been a rise in the incidents of snakes being spotted, and the cases of snakebites have also increased due to the rise in temperature. People are facing severe heat in many parts of the country, due to which animals have also been affected. They are also coming out in large numbers due to the increasing heat.