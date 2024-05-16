Senior Advocate Kapil Sibal Elected As President Of Supreme Court Bar Association

Kapil Sibal | File Photo

New Delhi: Senior Advocate Kapil Sibal on Thursday won the election for the President post of the Supreme Court Bar Association. Senior Advocate Sibal has secured 1066 votes and defeated its nearest rival and senior advocate Pradeep Rai. Sibal had also served the SCBA as president in 2001-02.

Besides Sibal and Rai, the current president Adish Aggarwala, Priya Hingorani, Neeraj Srivastava and Tripurari Ray had contested the election for the post of SCBA president.

The election for the various posts of SCBA was held on Thursday.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal congratulated senior advocate Kapil Sibal on winning the election for the President post of the Supreme Court Bar Association.

"Congratulations Sir. Such a great news...," said Kejriwal on X.

Congratulations Sir. Such a great news… https://t.co/LaulOTermy — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) May 16, 2024

Further responding to the results of the SCBA presidential election, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said that this is a big win for liberal, secular, democratic, and progressive forces.

Kapil Sibal has just been elected as President of the Supreme Court Bar Association by a landslide.



This is a big win for liberal, secular, democratic, and progressive forces. This is also, in the outgoing PM's words, a trailer for the changes that will happen very soon… — Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) May 16, 2024

"Kapil Sibal has just been elected as President of the Supreme Court Bar Association by a landslide, said Jairam Ramesh on X.

"This is a big win for liberal, secular, democratic, and progressive forces. This is also, in the outgoing PM's words, a trailer for the changes that will happen very soon nationally. The soon to be former regime's legal drumbeaters and cheerleaders must be shocked," further added the Congress leader in his tweet.