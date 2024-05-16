Heart-Wrenching VIDEO: Newborn Girl Dies After Family Members Leave 5-Day-Old In Direct Sunlight On Doctor's Advice In UP's Mainpuri

Newborn Girl Dies After Family Members Leave 5-Day-Old In Direct Sunlight On Doctor's Advice In UP's Mainpuri | Pexels

Mainpuri: A heart-wrenching incident has come to light from Uttar Pradesh where a 5-day-old baby girl died after being kept in direct sunlight for a long time in Mainpuri. The newborn died after the relatives of the girl kept her in the sun on the terrace of the hospital on the advice of the doctors. The doctors and medical staff members escaped from the hospital after the baby girl lost her life due to negligence.

The incident occurred in Mainpuri's Ghiror Thana area. A woman named Rita, who hailed from Bhugai village, gave birth to a girl at Sai Hospital, located on Radharaman Road in Mainpuri. There are reports that the child was born through a C-section around five days ago at the said hospital. The baby had some complications since the day she was born; hence, the doctors advised the relatives of the baby to keep her in the sun for about half an hour daily.

Left The Newborn In Scorching Heat

There are reports that the family members of the baby took her to the terrace of the hospital at around 11:30 AM and left the girl for about 30 minutes under direct sunlight. The family members took the baby downstairs after the completion of 30 minutes; however, after some time, the baby died.

The heat was very intense due to the summer season in the region and the temperatures reportedly reached around 42 degrees Celsius. Even adults cannot bear the heat of direct sun in the afternoon; it is impossible for a 5-day-old baby to survive the scorching heat of the sun during this time of the day in summer.

Family Members Hold Protest

The family members were angered as the advice was given by the doctors to keep her in the sun for half an hour daily. Furious over the death of the child, the family members started protesting against the hospital administration and registered a complaint against the hospital administration. There are reports that the hospital has been sealed on the orders of the CMO, and an investigation has been initiated against the doctors.