Mumbai: BMC Initiates Action Against Maternity Hospital In Bhandup After Death Of 26-Year-Old Woman

Mumbai: Following the tragic passing of a 26-year-old woman and her newborn at a municipal maternity hospital in Bhandup, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has taken swift action by establishing a maternal mortality committee to investigate the circumstances surrounding their deaths. Saheedun Ansari, the deceased, a resident of Bhandup, was admitted to the Sushma Swaraj maternity home in Hanuman Nagar and went into labor on the night of April 29, expecting first child.

Despite efforts, the newborn was pronounced dead shortly after birth on April 30, around 12:30 am. Subsequently, the mother was transferred to the LTMG Sion hospital, where she later succumbed. Concerns were raised by the deceased's family regarding the alleged inadequacy of facilities at the Sushma Swaraj maternity home, particularly highlighting the use of torchlight during delivery due to a reported lack of electricity.

Saheedun's brother-in-law Sharukh Ansari said, "The initial plan was for a routine delivery procedure. However, due to the baby's low heartbeat, the medical team opted for a cesarean section. Despite the lack of adequate lighting, they proceeded with the operation using a handheld torch. Although other hospital options were available, the doctors chose to continue with the procedure under risky conditions.

Unfortunately, the woman experienced severe bleeding, which significantly contributed to her tragic passing. Following the infant's unfortunate demise, the Dean and medical staff decided to transfer her to Sion Hospital, albeit belatedly."

The family members assert that the woman enjoyed good health throughout her nine-month pregnancy. "She was in perfect health throughout the entire nine months, without any medical concerns. How is it then that she was declared deceased on the very night we brought her to the hospital for delivery? If this is the standard of facilities provided, what purpose does a government hospital serve?" questioned Saheedun's brother.

Upon learning of these distressing events, the family, along with former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) corporator from Bhandup, approached the Bhandup police station to register a complaint of medical negligence. They asserted that the medical team should have opted to transfer the patient to either a private facility or the Sion Hospital, rather than proceeding with the operation in the absence of electricity.

BJP's former corporator Jagruti Patil said, "This hospital has a history of numerous such incidents, yet there seems to be no oversight on the irresponsibility and negligence of the hospital staff. On the day the patient was admitted, there were already 7 to 8 instances of power outages. The hospital staff informed us that the hospital generator had been malfunctioning since April 27th. Despite this, they continued admitting patients. Most distressingly, while Saheedun lost her life, another baby was being delivered under torchlight right beside her. People resort to government hospitals because private hospitals charge exorbitant amounts. Seeing this incident, I can't help but feel that the poor are denied even the basic right to a safe birth."

Dr. Daksha Shah, the BMC's executive health officer speaking to FPJ said, "The maternal mortality review will be overseen by an inquiry committee comprising 12 members. This esteemed panel includes gynecologists affiliated with the Association of Gynecologists, a representative from the Indian Medical Association (IMA), as well as experts from medical colleges, anesthetists, and surgeons. Their task is to meticulously scrutinize the case and compile a comprehensive report within the span of a week."

Dr. Avinash Waydande, the medical officer of S ward at BMC, stated, "Following the receipt of the complaint, a committee has been promptly established by senior authorities. A meeting will be convened shortly to conduct a thorough inquiry, after which appropriate action will be taken in accordance with the findings."

A senior medical professional from the maternity hospital, speaking on condition of anonymity, acknowledged the temporary disruption in electricity supply during the surgery, attributing it to issues with the hospital's generator. They emphasized that the medical team acted diligently under challenging circumstances, with efforts made to rectify the generator malfunction promptly. The tragic incident has prompted a critical examination of the healthcare infrastructure and protocols in place, underscoring the need for stringent measures to prevent such occurrences in the future.