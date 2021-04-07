Mumbai: BJP leaders in BMC call for detailed inquiry into Bhandup hospital fire; set to move Bombay HC

Member of the Bharatiya Janata Party in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) are set to move the Bombay High Court if the civic administration doesn't launch a detailed enquiry and provide compensation to the kin of those who have lost their lives in the fire incident at Sunrise hospital.

Last week, during the standing committee meeting, corporator members across party lines urged the civic body to initiate a detailed probe into the matter. Vinod Mishra, senior BJP corporator and group leader of the party in the BMC, who have been inducted in the standing committee, has said that now his party will tackle the issue legally if the civic administration doesn't act accordingly.

"Last year 12 patients died due to low oxygen pressure at a Jogeshwari hospital, the civic body is yet to produce the detailed report of that investigation, now nine more patients have died in this hospital fire," Mishra told FPJ.

Mishra added that earlier in August, deputy engineers from the BMC's building proposal department had asked the civic administration to revoke the provisional occupational certificate that was given to the hospital management.

"We are preparing a report and will write to the civic administration to take necessary steps at the earliest, if they don't penalise those who are guilty we will move the court," Mishra said.