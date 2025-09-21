 Mumbai: Nariman Point To Mira-Bhayander In 30 Minutes Soon, Says Maharashtra Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik
Mumbai: Nariman Point To Mira-Bhayander In 30 Minutes Soon, Says Maharashtra Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik

Mumbaikars may soon see a drastic cut in their travel time between the city centre and its northern suburbs. Maharashtra Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik announced that once the Dahisar-Bhayander highway is built, the journey from Nariman Point to Mira-Bhayander will take just half an hour via the coastal road.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, September 21, 2025, 07:18 PM IST
article-image
Marine Drive in Mumbai | FPJ Photo

The development follows a crucial land transfer by the Union Salt Commissioner to the Maharashtra government, removing a major hurdle in the long-delayed project. The state has now secured 53.17 acres of salt land, which will allow the Mira-Bhayander Municipal Corporation to move forward with the 60-metre-wide road.

The development follows a crucial land transfer by the Union Salt Commissioner to the Maharashtra government, removing a major hurdle in the long-delayed project. The state has now secured 53.17 acres of salt land, which will allow the Mira-Bhayander Municipal Corporation to move forward with the 60-metre-wide road.

Mumbai: Speedy Lamborghini Loses Control On Coastal Road, Crashes Into Divider | VIDEO
Sarnaik said the land transfer was the result of consistent follow-up over the past four to five years. “With this, the way has been cleared for the construction of the road from Dahisar to Bhayander and further towards Vasai-Virar,” he said.

The project, estimated at ₹3,000 crore, will be executed by L.E.T. Company and is expected to be completed in the next three years. The Mumbai Municipal Corporation will bear the cost.

According to the plan, the coastal road will stretch to Uttan, before linking to Mira Road via the new Dahisar-Bhayander route and extending further to Vasai and Virar. While an earlier proposal to take the road along the coast was opposed by fishermen in Uttan, the government has revised the alignment to address their concerns.

Sarnaik expressed confidence that the new connectivity will transform Mira-Bhayander into a key suburb with direct, faster access to South Mumbai.

The Union Ministry of Commerce and Industry confirmed the transfer of 215,189 square metres (53.17 acres) of salt land in Thane district to the Maharashtra government on a 99-year lease, at a payment of ₹12.89 crore.

For daily commuters, this project promises a future where the distance between South Mumbai and Mira-Bhayander feels much shorter than ever before.

With ANI Inputs

