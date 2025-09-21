Mumbra-Shil Demolitions: Local NGO Steps In To Support Residents, Challenge Builders And Thane Municipal Corporation

Meeting at the NGO’s office in Mumbra on Sunday |

In the wake of the demolition of illegal buildings in Mumbra-Shil, a local NGO has stepped forward to conduct fact-finding on the illegal constructions and support residents who claim they were duped by builders. A meeting was held on Sunday at the NGO’s office in Mumbra, attended by Bharastachar Virudh NGO President Shiv Narayan Sharma, advocates Munaf Khan and Amina Khan, activist Nitesh Singh, local residents, and other activists.

Legal Support for Affected Residents

The NGO has appealed to affected residents whose houses were either demolished or are slated for demolition to submit documents related to their properties. The organization has pledged to examine the facts of each case and launch legal action against both the builders and officials of the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC).

The affected resident during the meeting held on Sunday |

According to the NGO, many of the demolished buildings had been constructed openly in front of civic officials without the required permissions. A joint legal and technical team from the NGO visited the demolition sites and confirmed the scale of the damage.

Advocate Munaf Khan said that around 50 residents had approached the NGO, of which 15 had already submitted notarized documents. “We found that none of the buyers had registered sale deeds. Instead, builders only executed notary agreements,” Khan said. “We plan to hold a larger meeting with residents to scrutinize their documents and prepare a strong defense. A building cannot be constructed overnight. Where was the TMC when these structures were being built without permission?”

Scale of Damage Confirmed

Civic officials confirmed that the TMC had demolished more than 21 buildings in Mumbra’s Shil locality, acting on a directive from the Bombay High Court.

Residents Speak Out

For many families, the demolition has been devastating. Shahbaz Malik, who works in a mattress shop, said he had purchased a one-BHK flat in Madina Complex at AVK Compound for ₹15 lakh. “I mortgaged my mother’s jewelry to buy the flat. Before I could even move in, the TMC demolished it. Now I am left with nothing,” he said. Malik has submitted his documents to the NGO and hopes to either recover his flat or his hard-earned money.

Similarly, Ayyub Khan, a 52-year-old AC repair worker, booked a flat in his wife's name in Ushama Heights for ₹17 lakh, paying ₹16.25 lakh to the builder and sharing the payment slip with The FPJ. He, along with his wife and five children, moved into the building just two months before it was demolished. “I worked in Mumbra for 25 years and finally managed to buy a flat. Now my dream has been bulldozed. We are back to living in a rented home,” he said.

Earlier this month, residents staged protests forming human chains and holding demonstrations demanding a halt to demolitions, citing lack of prior notice and no provision of alternative housing.

TMC Crackdown Continues

Meanwhile, the TMC has formed a special task force to monitor high-risk areas like Diva and Mumbra and to take swift action against illegal constructions, indicating that the crackdown is set to continue despite resistance from residents.