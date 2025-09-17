Thane Municipal Corporation Announces 24-Hour Water Supply Disruption On September 19 Due To MIDC Repair Work; Check Affected Areas

TMC to cut water supply in Thane for 24 hours due to MIDC repair work | File Photo

Thane: The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) has announced a water supply disruption in several parts of Thane on Friday, September 19, due to repair work at MIDC's water purification center.

Maintenance at Jambhul Plant

According to KDMC officials, the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation's (MIDC) Jambhul Water Purification Plant will be shut down for urgent maintenance and upgradation of water channels.

Areas Affected by Shutdown

As a result, water supply will remain closed in some parts of Kalwa, Mumbra, Diva, Wagle, and Majiwada-Manpada ward under the Thane Municipal Corporation.

Duration of Water Cut

The shutdown will last for 24 hours, from 12:00 pm on Thursday, (September 18), to 12:00 pm on Friday, (September 19). During this period, water supply will be completely closed in Diva, Mumbra (except some parts of Ward Nos. 26 and 31) and Kalwa Ward.

Areas like Rupadevi Pada, Kisannagar No. 2, and Nehru Nagar under the Wagle Ward, along with Kolshet Khalcha village under the Manpada Ward, will also be affected.

Civic Body’s Advisory

The TMC has appealed to citizens to filter and boil water before consumption. After the repair work, residents may experience low water pressure for one to two days. The civic body has urged residents to store sufficient water in advance as per their needs.

