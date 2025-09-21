IN PICS: Shoppers Flock To Bhuleshwar Market For Navratri Preparations | FPJ | Vijay Gohil

Mumbai: With just a day left for the auspicious festival of Navratri, Bhuleshwar Market is witnessing a festive frenzy as devotees make their final purchases for the nine-day celebration of Goddess Durga on Sunday.

The market, one of Mumbai’s oldest and most vibrant hubs for religious shopping, is packed with shoppers buying everything from colourful chunris, pooja samagri, dandiya sticks, traditional attire, to idols and garlands.

Navratri begins tomorrow, Monday, September 22, and marks the beginning of nine days of devotion, dance, fasting, and celebration. Among the four Navratris observed each year, the Ashwin Navratri (held during September–October) is the most widely celebrated, especially in Maharashtra, Gujarat, and North India.

Many shops in Bhuleshwar are specially stocked for the occasion, offering combo kits for pooja rituals, decorative kalash sets, and garba accessories. The lanes are alive with the sound of bargaining.

Durga Worshipped in Nine Divine Forms, Each Day Marked by a Unique Colour

The Navratri celebrated during the Hindu month of Ashwin is also known as Sharadiya Navratri, named after Sharad (autumn). This year, the festival begins on Pratipada (September 22) and concludes on October 2 with Vijayadashami, also known as Dussehra. Due to a shorter Pitru Paksha—the fortnight of ancestral remembrance that precedes Navratri—this year's celebration spans ten days.

Throughout the festival, Goddess Durga is worshipped in nine distinct forms, starting with Shailaputri on the first day and ending with Mahagauri on the ninth. The celebrations begin with Ghatasthapana, the ritual installation of a sacred kalash (pot), symbolising and representing fertility and feminine divinity.

Each day of Navratri is also associated with a specific colour, which is reflected in the attire of the goddess. Devotees often wear clothing of the same colour as part of their daily worship, adding a vibrant and symbolic layer to the festivities.

