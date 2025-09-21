 Nariman Point To Mira-Bhayandar In Just 30 Minutes! Dahisar–Bhayandar Coastal Road Project Gets Green Light; Check Details Inside
Nariman Point To Mira-Bhayandar In Just 30 Minutes! Dahisar–Bhayandar Coastal Road Project Gets Green Light; Check Details Inside

Nariman Point To Mira-Bhayandar In Just 30 Minutes! Dahisar–Bhayandar Coastal Road Project Gets Green Light; Check Details Inside

Speaking to reporters, Sarnaik confirmed the development and hailed it as a major milestone. “This has been a long battle, but our continuous follow-up with both the central and state departments has paid off,” Sarnaik said. “The coastal road dream is now much closer to becoming a reality.”

Kamal MishraUpdated: Sunday, September 21, 2025, 08:33 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai Coastal Road Expansion | File

In a significant breakthrough for Mumbai’s long-awaited coastal infrastructure, a critical land transfer has cleared the path for the ambitious Dahisar–Bhayandar coastal road project — a move that promises to drastically cut travel time between Nariman Point and Mira-Bhayandar to just 30 minutes.

Major Land Handover

"After nearly five years of bureaucratic negotiations and persistent efforts, the Union Salt Land Department has officially handed over 53.17 acres of land to the Maharashtra state government. This crucial piece of land will now be utilized for the construction of a 60-meter-wide road connecting Dahisar to Bhayandar, a key component of the larger Mumbai Coastal Road project" Maharashtra Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik.

Speaking to reporters, Sarnaik confirmed the development and hailed it as a major milestone. “This has been a long battle, but our continuous follow-up with both the central and state departments has paid off,” Sarnaik said. “The coastal road dream is now much closer to becoming a reality.”

Nariman Point To Mira-Bhayandar In Just 30 Minutes! Dahisar–Bhayandar Coastal Road Project Gets Green Light; Check Details Inside
Nariman Point To Mira-Bhayandar In Just 30 Minutes! Dahisar–Bhayandar Coastal Road Project Gets Green Light; Check Details Inside
Integration with BMC Coastal Road

The Dahisar–Bhayandar road will link up with the ongoing Coastal Road project being constructed by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), extending the corridor all the way from Nariman Point to Uttan, and further integrating with suburban areas like Vasai and Virar.

Construction and Funding

The project has already entered the implementation phase, with Larsen & Toubro (L&T) awarded the construction contract. The estimated cost of Rs 3,000 crore will be fully funded by the BMC, and completion is targeted within three years.

According to Sarnaik, the original plan for the Coastal Road proposed a shoreline route extending from Uttan to Virar. However, the alignment faced strong opposition from local fishing communities, concerned about the potential impact on their livelihoods.

Mumbai News: Powai Police Book Trio For Cheating Businessman Of ₹41 Lakh In Gold Scam
article-image

Community-Friendly Alignment

Responding to these concerns, the state government  revised the alignment to run further inland. The new route will now extend from Uttan to Dahisar, then through Mira-Bhayandar and onward to the Vasai-Virar region.

“We have taken into account the legitimate concerns of the fishing community,” said Sarnaik. “This revised alignment balances the need for infrastructure development with respect for traditional livelihoods. It’s a win-win for all stakeholders.”

"Once completed, the extended Coastal Road is expected to redefine suburban connectivity in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region. Residents of Mira-Bhayandar, Vasai, and Virar will benefit from a significantly shorter commute to central Mumbai, transforming these areas into major suburban hubs" further added Sairnaik.

