 Mumbai News: Powai Police Book Trio For Cheating Businessman Of ₹41 Lakh In Gold Scam
Poonam AprajUpdated: Sunday, September 21, 2025, 06:16 PM IST
Mumbai News: Powai Police Book Trio For Cheating Businessman Of ₹41 Lakh In Gold Scam | Representative Image

The Powai police have registered an FIR against three individuals and others for allegedly embezzling Rs.41 lakh. According to the FIR, the complainant, Piyush Gupta, 48, a businessman from Madhya Pradesh, was approached by his friend Nadim Khan, who lives in Bandra West. Khan told Gupta that he knew a party selling gold at 10% below the market price. Khan then introduced Gupta to Manoj Dhulia, who demanded the first instalment in cash.

₹41 lakh handed over near Saki Vihar Road, accused fled with cash

On September 2, Gupta arrived in Mumbai. Dhulia asked him to meet Rajesh Jain. Jain told him that the next day Amit Jaish and Shubham would deliver the gold and asked him to come to Kadam Hotel, Chembur.

Meanwhile, Amit Jain called Gupta and asked him to come near Inox Cinema, Wadala, on September 4. However, Gupta returned to Madhya Pradesh as he became suspicious. Later, Rajesh Jain called him again and asked him to return to Mumbai. On September 12, the accused told Gupta to come to Saki Vihar Road, Powai.

A 20-year-old man approached Gupta there and showed him gold biscuits and cash. Gupta handed over a bag containing Rs.41 lakh. The boy told him to walk ahead so that no one would become suspicious and promised to give him the gold shortly. However, a car without a number plate arrived from Powai to Sakinaka, stopped near the 20-year-old man, took him inside, and drove away.

Mumbai News: BMC To Levy Collection Charges On Commercial Bulk Waste Generators, Residential Units...
Gupta contacted Shubham, an associate of Jain, who told him that a police case had been filed and that after adjustment, they would return the cash or gold. However, neither the money nor the gold was returned.

FIR registered against the trio

Eventually, Gupta filed a complaint against Amit Jain, Rajesh Jain, Shubham, and others under Sections 318(4) (cheating) and 3(5) (general explanation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita on September 20.

