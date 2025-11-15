Mumbai News: Crackdown On Illegal Rohingya And Bangladeshi Infiltrators, Demands Minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha | VIDEO

Crackdown On Illegal Rohingya And Bangladeshi Infiltrators, Demands Minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha | X - MPLodha

Mumbai: A Rohingya national possessing a bogus Aadhaar card was found in the Girgaum area, triggering concerns over illegal infiltration in the city. In response, Maharashtra Minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha has demanded strict action against Rohingya and Bangladeshi infiltrators.

Minister Lodha Meets Mumbai Police Commissioner

Minister Lodha met Mumbai Police Commissioner Deven Bharti on Friday and raised the issue, urging immediate action against those living illegally in the city using forged Indian documents.

बांग्लादेशी आणि रोहिंग्यांची घुसखोरी ही मुंबईच्या सुरक्षेच्या दृष्टीने अतिशय धोक्याची गोष्ट आहे. खोटे आधार कार्ड घेऊन हे घुसखोर आपल्या देशात येत आहेत, फेरीवाले, भाजीवाले, छोटे विक्रेते म्हणून आपल्यात वावरत आहेत आणि आपल्याच नागरिकांना धमकावत आहेत. आज जर यावर कारवाई केली गेली नाही… pic.twitter.com/knwRCW9afN — Mangal Prabhat Lodha (@MPLodha) November 14, 2025

Police Chief Assures Swift Action on Illegal Foreigners

Following the meeting, Police Commissioner Bharti assured the minister that swift and decisive action would be taken against such individuals across Mumbai.

The discovery of a Rohingya citizen with fake identification documents has once again brought the issue of illegal foreign nationals in Mumbai to the forefront, prompting calls for enhanced surveillance and verification drives.

