Elphinstone Bridge Construction To Resume With Stricter Vibration Controls And 24/7 Monitoring After Resident Concerns: MMRDA

Mumbai: Construction on the Elphinstone Bridge, halted on November 13 after local residents raised concerns over building safety, will resume with stricter protocols and continuous monitoring, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) said on Friday.

Residents Halted Work Over Vibration Fears

Work at pier locations P61 and P61A was stopped earlier this week after around 50 residents objected to the vibrations caused by heavy piling machinery. They feared that the activity could threaten several nearly century-old structures in the vicinity. Before the suspension, seven piles had already been completed, officials said.

VJTI Assessment Recommends Measures to Reduce Vibrations

In response to the concerns, MMRDA sought an assessment from experts at the Veermata Jijabai Technological Institute (VJTI). The team recommended a series of measures to further curb vibration levels — including reducing the piling rig’s revolutions per minute (RPM) during rock socketing, lowering noise while clearing mud from the auger, and introducing round-the-clock vibration monitoring for the duration of the work.

MMRDA Orders Preventive Steps, Enhanced Safety Protocols

MMRDA officials said the contractor has been instructed to implement all preventive steps. “Work will resume with enhanced monitoring and stringent safety protocols to ensure the protection of both residents and nearby structures,” an official said.

Structural Health to Be Tracked Using Sensors and Gauges

To reinforce these measures, the contractor has also engaged VJTI structural experts to track the health of surrounding buildings during the piling process.

Accelerometers have been installed to record vibration levels, while crack-width gauges and tilt sensors will help detect any structural movement or widening of existing cracks. Officials said residents have been briefed on the monitoring systems.

Joint Inspection Held With Residents and VJTI Team

On November 14, following community requests, MMRDA officials, VJTI professors, project advisors, and local residents conducted a joint site inspection. The technical team demonstrated testing methods and reassured residents that safeguards were firmly in place.

