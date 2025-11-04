Mumbai News: Demolition Of Elphinstone Bridge Triggers Traffic Chaos, Noise Woes For Parel Residents

Demolition Of Elphinstone Bridge Triggers Traffic Chaos, Noise Woes For Parel Residents | FPJ/ Salman Ansari

The demolition of the over 100-year-old British-era Elphinstone Road overbridge (ROB), which connects Parel and Prabhadevi, began on September 12. The bridge’s closure has severely impacted traffic flow across Lower Parel and Currey Road, causing long traffic jams and heavy congestion.

Residents Complain of Noise Pollution

Residents living in buildings adjacent to Currey Road and Lower Parel bridge have complained of severe noise pollution due to continuous honking by vehicles stuck in traffic.

The situation has worsened with the constant sound of ambulance sirens, as the area houses major hospitals like KEM, Tata, and Wadia. Locals say the relentless blaring of horns and sirens throughout the day and night has made life unbearable.

Traffic Police Implement Diversions

With the Elphinstone bridge now dismantled, vehicular movement between Dadar, Parel, Currey Road, and Bharatmata Junction has been heavily disrupted.

Motorists traveling from Dadar towards Parel, Lalbaug, and CSMT are being diverted via the Lower Parel and Currey Road bridges.

Authorities Monitoring the Situation

Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Anil Kumbhare acknowledged the initial traffic chaos but assured that the situation is gradually improving.

“We are monitoring ambulance movement and will discuss ways to reduce the late-night siren disturbance,” he said.

MNS Raises Concerns Over Traffic and Noise

Meanwhile, MNS leader Maruti Dalvi stated that his party would soon submit a formal letter to traffic authorities regarding the persistent congestion at Currey Road signal and the growing noise pollution faced by local residents.

Bridge Demolition Part of Modernization Drive

The century-old bridge, an important connector between the western and central parts of Mumbai, is being demolished as part of the city’s ongoing infrastructure modernization project.