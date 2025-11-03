Mumbai News: Bandra East Skywalk To Open By December-End, Says BMC After HC Rap Over ‘Municipal Lethargy’

Bandra East skywalk to open by December-end after BMC speeds up work following Bombay HC’s criticism | Photo Credits: Vijay Gohil

Mumbai: The skywalk at Bandra East, near the railway station, connecting to MHADA office and Bandra Kurla complex, will be ready for public use by December end, the BMC, bridges department said. The BMC has expedite the work after the Bombay High court slammed the BMC during a hearing in August for not meeting it's deadline, calling it 'municipal lethargy'.

Work Progress And Challenges

"The work was moving at slow pace as there are many utilities underneath. We are carrying out work only at night, when there is no traffic. Almost 80% of the work is completed and the skyway will be ready for public use before December 31," BMC's chief engineer (Bridges) Uttam Shotre said.

Bandra East skywalk to open by December-end after BMC speeds up work following Bombay HC’s criticism | Photo Credits: Vijay Gohil

Court Monitoring Progress

The last hearing was held in August and next hearing is expected in December. The HC is hearing the 2023 petition filed by a Bandra East, senior citizen, KP Purushothaman Nair, who had raised concerns over non-availability of the vital link for the pedestrians.

High Court’s Strong Observations

The HC had observed that despite repeated assurances, the BMC had failed to construct the skywalk. "It pains us to see the life of commuters being risked and inconvenienced on account of such municipal lethargy.

The commuters are required to walk not only in filthy surroundings but in chaotic and tumultuous conditions in the absence of a safe pavement and, more so, in the absence of a foot overbridge,” the court had said.

Project History And Missed Deadlines

An early footover bridge connecting Bandra East to BKC was demolished in 2021 and BMC had planned to rebuild it. In April 2023, BMC said that the rendering was in process and the skyway will be ready in less 15 months.

Also Watch:

In October 2024, the court recorded that although the BMC promised to complete the project by June 2024, the work had only started only in March, 2023.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/