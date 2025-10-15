Mumbai Crime: Sahar Police Arrest Bangladeshi National For 20-Year Illegal Stay And Fake Indian Passport

Mumbai Airport authorities intercepted a Bangladeshi national using a fake Indian passport for international travel | File Photo

Mumbai: In a major immigration fraud case, the Sahar Police have arrested a Bangladeshi national who had been illegally residing in India for nearly two decades after entering the country through the Benapole border in 2005.

A Bangladeshi national, identified as Iclaj Molla, son of Md. Bajilear Molla, has been arrested for allegedly entering India illegally and residing in the country without authorization.

Investigations have revealed that in 2014, the accused had submitted false information, including a fake name and address, to the Kolkata Passport Office to fraudulently obtain an Indian passport.

Illegal Stay and Fraudulent Passport

Using this fraudulently acquired passport, Molla reportedly traveled abroad several times. On October 14, 2025, he attempted to travel from Kuwait to Mumbai on IndiGo flight 6E-1236, but was intercepted by immigration authorities at Mumbai Airport.

Authorities stated that by using a fraudulently obtained Indian passport for international travel, the accused deceived both the Indian Passport Authority and the Mumbai Immigration Department.

Case Registered and Investigation Underway

Following a complaint filed by the Immigration Department, the Sahar Police Station has registered a case against the accused under relevant sections of the law. The investigation is currently underway to trace how the Bangladeshi national managed to obtain Indian citizenship documents and make repeated international trips.

Long-Term Deception

According to Sahar Police, the accused entered India without authorization and managed to stay in the country illegally. In 2014, he allegedly submitted forged documents under a false name at the Kolkata Regional Passport Office and obtained an Indian passport. Using this fake passport, he secured employment in Kuwait and even purchased property in Kolkata.

For the past eleven years, the accused worked in Kuwait and later renewed his Indian passport through the Kuwaiti Ministry of Foreign Affairs, continuing to pose as an Indian citizen.

However, his deception was exposed when he arrived at Mumbai Airport recently. Immigration Officer Ganesh Gawli, who was on duty, questioned the accused after noticing inconsistencies in his travel documents. A detailed verification revealed that he had been living in India illegally and had obtained the Indian passport using false information.

Based on the officer’s report, an FIR has been registered at Sahar Police Station. The court has remanded the accused to judicial custody until further orders.

Also Watch:

Police investigations have also uncovered that the accused was planning to bring his family members from Hussainpur, Maizpara, and Narel in Bangladesh to India using Bangladeshi passports and Indian visas. His long-term plan was to help them obtain Indian citizenship and passports through fraudulent means.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/