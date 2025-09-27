Mumbai News: Jogeshwari Police Arrest 2 Bangladeshi Nationals For Illegal Stay; To Be Deported

Jogeshwari police arrest five Bangladeshi nationals residing illegally in Mumbai; deportation process underway | Representational Image

Mumbai: The Jogeshwari police arrested five Bangladeshi nationals on September 16 and 19 for allegedly residing illegally in India. Salim Molla, 38, a Bangladeshi national, resides in Dahisar West, while the other four reside in Mira Road East. After completing the necessary procedures, the police will deport the five individuals to Bangladesh.

Details of the arrests

According to the Jogeshwari police, they received information that a Bangladeshi citizen would arrive in the Jogeshwari police jurisdiction. As per the tip-off, on September 16, the police laid a trap opposite the MMRDA colony, Jogeshwari East.

After the suspect arrived at the place, the police detained him. Upon inquiring, the suspect, identified as Salim Molla, an electrician, resides in Dahisar West, and he has been living in India without proper documents.

Further arrests in Mira Road East

During his interrogation revealed that four more Bangladeshi nationals have been living in Mira Road, East. The following on September 19, the police arrested four Bangladeshi nationals who were living in India without proper documents.

The four Bangladeshi nationals have been identified as Nannu Shaikh, 32, Rukhsana Shaikh, 30, Mehek Shaikh, 9, and Mariyamsofy, 5. All four nationals hail from Navagram village, Bangladesh. Molla hails from Suktagram village, Bangladesh. Nannu and Rukhsana were doing odd jobs, and the minors are their daughters.

