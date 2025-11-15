Maharashtra Launches Statewide Leprosy Case Detection Drive From Nov 17, Targets 8.66 Crore Population For Screening

Maharashtra gears up for statewide LCDC drive to detect hidden leprosy cases | File Photo

Mumbai: In line with the Union Government’s guidelines, Maharashtra will once again conduct a comprehensive Leprosy Case Detection Campaign (LCDC) across the state from November 17 to December 2, 2025. The drive aims to identify undetected leprosy patients through intensive door-to-door screening.

Over 8.66 Crore Population Targeted; 65,832 Teams Deployed

This year, 8.66 crore population and 1 crore 73 lakh 25 thousand households have been targeted for the survey. A total of 65,832 teams and 13,166 supervisors have been deployed for the campaign.

Each team—comprising one ASHA worker and one male volunteer—will conduct field visits for 14 consecutive days, covering 20 houses per day in rural areas and 25–30 houses per day in urban areas.

State-Level Committee Reviews LCDC Preparations

A state-level awareness committee meeting regarding the campaign was held today (November 14) under the chairpersonship of Dr. Kadambari Balkawade, Commissioner of Health Services and Director of the National Health Mission. Dr. Rajaratna Waghmare (Deputy Director, TB & Leprosy), Dr. Sanjaykumar Jathar (Assistant Director, Health Education & Communication), representatives from Doordarshan and All India Radio, along with members of NGOs and leprosy-affected persons’ groups were present.

Ministers and Officials Urge Full Administrative Support

Public Health and Family Welfare Minister Prakash Abitkar has written to all Guardian Ministers, District Collectors, and village sarpanches urging their cooperation to ensure the success of the campaign. He appealed to district administrations to detect maximum cases through effective field coordination under their leadership.

Chief Secretary of the Health Department Dr. Nipun Vinayak has also reviewed the preparations and issued directives to all district collectors to ensure strong execution of the drive.

Free Treatment and Immediate MDT Initiation for Diagnosed Patients

The Health Department reiterated that treatment for leprosy is completely free, effective, and easily available across all government health facilities. Suspected patients identified during the survey will be examined by medical officers, and if diagnosed, will immediately be started on Multi-Drug Therapy (MDT).

Campaign Goals: Detection, Awareness and Zero Transmission

The campaign aims to:

. Detect hidden and undiagnosed leprosy cases

. Break the chain of transmission

. Increase community awareness

. Strengthen efforts toward the ‘Zero Leprosy Transmission by 2027’ goal

To support smooth implementation, training workshops for survey teams have been organized at the state, district, and taluka levels.

