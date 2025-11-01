Maharashtra Declares Leprosy A Notifiable Disease To Achieve 'Leprosy-Free State By 2027' | File Pic (Representative image)

Mumbai: In a major public health initiative, the Government of Maharashtra has declared leprosy a “notifiable disease”, making it compulsory for all doctors and healthcare institutions—both government and private—to report every diagnosed case within two weeks. The move aims to strengthen surveillance, ensure early detection, and help the state achieve its target of a “Leprosy-Free Maharashtra by 2027.”

Directive Issued

According to the directive issued by the Health Department, every confirmed case of leprosy must be reported to the District Health Officer, Assistant Director (Health Services – Leprosy), and local municipal health authorities. This step will enable accurate tracking of cases, timely treatment, and better preventive measures in communities.

Leprosy, caused by Mycobacterium leprae, is an infectious but completely curable disease. It mainly affects the skin, peripheral nerves, eyes, and other organs. Despite advances in medical treatment, social stigma and fear surrounding leprosy remain widespread, leading to delays in diagnosis. Such delays can result in deformities, known as Grade 2 disabilities, which could have been prevented with timely medical intervention.

The state government’s 2027 target focuses on four key goals—breaking the chain of transmission, achieving zero disease spread, preventing deformities among children, and eliminating discrimination against persons affected by leprosy. To achieve these objectives, the Health Department has directed all healthcare providers to ensure complete treatment, proper follow-up of diagnosed patients, and administration of Post-Exposure Prophylaxis (PEP) to their close contacts.

As of September 2025, Maharashtra has reported 7,863 new leprosy cases, while 13,010 patients are currently undergoing treatment. Health officials noted that continuous monitoring, community participation, and accurate reporting are vital to controlling the disease.

The Health Department has also appealed to the public not to fear the disease, emphasizing that free diagnosis and treatment are available at all government health centers. “Leprosy is fully curable when detected early. Anyone noticing skin patches, numbness, or tingling sensations should seek immediate medical help,” the department stated.

By declaring leprosy a notifiable disease, Maharashtra has taken a decisive step toward early detection, effective management, and the eventual elimination of one of the world’s oldest and most stigmatized diseases.

