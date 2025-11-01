 Navi Mumbai News: New Kharghar Centre Provides Shelter And Care For Children Undergoing Cancer Treatment
Navi Mumbai News: New Kharghar Centre Provides Shelter And Care For Children Undergoing Cancer Treatment

Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Saturday, November 01, 2025, 05:05 PM IST
article-image
Rotary Club of Bombay and PVSC inaugurate 21 new family units at St. Jude India’s Kharghar facility within Tata Memorial’s ACTREC campus | File Photo

Mumbai: In a landmark initiative to support families battling childhood cancer, Premlata Vandravan Shah Charities (PVSC) and the Rotary Club of Bombay, in collaboration with St. Jude India ChildCare Centres, today inaugurated 21 residential units at a new, state-of-the-art facility in Navi Mumbai.

Located within the Advanced Centre for Treatment, Research and Education in Cancer (ACTREC), part of the Tata Memorial Centre, the facility marks a significant step forward in providing holistic support to vulnerable families.

A ‘home away from home’ for young patients

The residential centres go beyond providing shelter, offering nutritious meals, counselling, educational assistance, and transportation, creating a nurturing “home away from home” for children undergoing intensive cancer treatment.

To enhance accessibility, PVSC and the Rotary Clubs contributed a 25-seater van to facilitate daily transportation of families between the centre and the hospital.

Longstanding Rotary partnership strengthens the mission

Rotarian Dilip Shah, along with his brothers Rohit and Sudhir Shah, has been a committed supporter of St. Jude India for nearly two decades. Through PVSC, the family currently supports 30 family units in Mumbai centres and has funded the capital expenses for three centres in Cotton Green and one in Hyderabad. Their sustained commitment has inspired over ten Rotarian members to join the cause, amplifying the collective impact of the Rotary community.

Kharghar project to benefit thousands over two decades

The Kharghar project is St. Jude India’s most ambitious facility to date: a 12-storey complex with 234 units. Once fully operational, it is projected to provide free accommodation for over 700 families annually, benefiting an estimated 35,000 individuals over the next twenty years.

Leaders highlight compassion and collaboration

Speaking at the inauguration, Rtn Dilip Shah said, “PVSC has long been associated with St. Jude, but being part of the Kharghar project is truly a blessing. Families battling childhood cancer often have to leave treatment due to lack of safe accommodation and nutritional support. This facility aims to bridge that gap. We thank the Rotary Club of Bombay, RCB Hanging Garden, and The Rotary Foundation for their kind association.”

Anil Nair, CEO of St. Jude India, added, “Our centres provide families a safe, supportive environment while their children undergo treatment. With the generosity of Premlata Vandravan Shah Charities and the Rotary Clubs, this new facility will extend that lifeline to hundreds more families each year.”

