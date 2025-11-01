Mumbai: MNS-MVA 'Satyacha Morcha' Reaches BMC Headquaters; Sharad Pawar & Other Leaders Join | Video

Mumbai: The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) on November 1 began their 'Satyacha Morcha' Rally in Churchgate and reached BMC Headquaters. The morcha is held over the alleged irregularities in the state’s voter lists. In the video, sea of people were seen joining the protest.

#WATCH | Mumbai, Maharashtra: Maha Vikas Aghadi, together with Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS), held a 'Satyacha Morcha' (march for truth) in Mumbai today to protest against alleged irregularities in voters' lists. pic.twitter.com/BXIyPLHOih — ANI (@ANI) November 1, 2025

The “Satyacha Morcha” began from Fashion Street and reached BMC headquarters, where a stage has been set up for speeches by top opposition leaders, including Uddhav Thackeray, Raj Thackeray, Sharad Pawar, Balasaheb Thorat, Jayant Patil among others.

What has the opposition alleged?

The opposition parties have been consistently alleging that the electoral rolls contain duplicate and bogus names across constituencies. They earlier met with the State Election Commissioner and the Chief Electoral Officer to present evidence of these anomalies. With rural and urban local body elections due by January 31, 2026, the opposition has insisted that polls must not be held until the voters’ lists are thoroughly corrected. The SEC, however, has maintained that the electoral rolls are being securely managed, and that no political party can interfere with or tamper with voter data.

BJP holds silent protest in Mumbai

On the other hand, The Maharashtra BJP also held a 'silent protest' to counter the Maha Vikas Aghadi's 'Satyacha Morcha' against irregularities in the voters' lists. The Maharashtra BJP claimed that the Opposition was attempting to "spread fake narrative" ahead of the civic polls. Leaders and workers of the saffron party sporting black tapes across their mouths staged their agitation in the Girgaon area of south Mumbai, as reported by PTI.

Earlier on October 28, Aaditya Thackeray had called out voter fraud in Worli and said, "We’ve found 19,333 voter anomalies in our post election study." He added that mismatch was found in names, photographs, addresses and even gender. Prior to that, Last week, while addressing party workers, the MNS chief Raj Thackeray had claimed that 9.6 million fake voters have been added in Maharashtra, adding that around 8 to 10 lakh fake names were added in Mumbai alone, with similar irregularities detected in Thane, Pune, and Nashik.

