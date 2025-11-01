MNS Chief Raj Thackeray Travels By Mumbai Local From Dadar To Churchgate To Attend 'Satyacha Morcha' Rally | Watch |

Mumbai: Mumbai witnessed high political drama and public excitement on Saturday as Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray travelled by local train from Dadar to Churchgate to participate in the joint “Satyacha Morcha” (March for Truth) organised by the MNS and Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) against alleged irregularities in the state’s voter lists.

Thackeray Giving Autographs To Followers

The incident drew huge crowds of commuters and party supporters at multiple stations along the Western line. At Dadar, enthusiastic passengers thronged to meet Thackeray, some managing to get his autograph, one even on a railway ticket, which he said he plans to frame as a keepsake, reported ABP Majha. Heavy police deployment was seen at Churchgate station ahead of Thackeray’s arrival to ensure crowd control and security.

#WATCH | Mumbai, Maharashtra: Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray reaches the Churchgate Railway Station and leaves for the protest site, which will be held along with the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) over the 'Vote Chori' issue. pic.twitter.com/WBvSETRRTr — ANI (@ANI) November 1, 2025

Details Of Satyacha Morcha Rally

The “Satyacha Morcha” is scheduled to begin at 1 pm from Fashion Street and proceed through Metro Cinema to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) headquarters, where a stage has been set up for speeches by top opposition leaders, including Uddhav Thackeray, Raj Thackeray, Sharad Pawar, Balasaheb Thorat, Jayant Patil and others.

The rally aims to protest what the organisers call massive discrepancies in the voter lists ahead of upcoming local body elections. The MNS and MVA leaders have accused the Commission of negligence and confusion in handling the electoral rolls. They warned that if the situation persists, they are prepared to pursue legal action.

Mumbai Police Denies Permission For Rally

Meanwhile, the Mumbai Police has denied permission for the mega rally scheduled to be held today. Officials cited security and traffic concerns for the decision and also warned that any unauthorised march would face legal action.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/