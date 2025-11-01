Opposition Parties Defy Police Ban, Stage Joint Protest In Mumbai Over ‘Shambolic Functioning’ Of Election Commission | File Pic (Representative Image)

Mumbai: Opposition parties have called for a joint protest march on November 1 to highlight what they describe as the “shambolic functioning of the Election Commission.”

The march will see participation from the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray faction), MNS, NCP (Sharad Pawar faction), Congress, and several other parties. The joint opposition march is scheduled to begin at 1 PM today.

Police Deny Permission, Cite Law and Order Concerns

Although the Mumbai Police have denied permission for the protest, leaders and workers from the Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT), NCP (Sharad Pawar), and MNS have confirmed they will go ahead with the planned demonstration.

Authorities have expressed concern over potential tension along key routes in South Mumbai since morning.

Heavy Police Deployment in South Mumbai

The march will start from Metro Cinema and proceed via Mahapalika Marg to Azad Maidan.

Police have deployed 350 personnel, 70 officers, and four platoons of the State Reserve Police Force (SRPF) to maintain order.

Each SRPF platoon includes about 20 personnel, bringing the total to nearly 80 SRPF officers on the ground.



The traffic department has also deployed special teams to manage congestion along protest routes.

Opposition Cites ‘Democratic Right’ to Protest

Despite being denied permission, opposition parties have vowed to exercise their “democratic right” to protest.

The situation between police and protesters is being closely monitored, with Mumbai Traffic Police advising citizens to avoid South Mumbai routes and use alternative roads to prevent inconvenience.