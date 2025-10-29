 Navi Mumbai News: MNS Holds Awareness Drive Ahead Of ‘Satyacha Morcha’ Over Voter List Irregularities Outside Vashi Station
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiNavi Mumbai News: MNS Holds Awareness Drive Ahead Of ‘Satyacha Morcha’ Over Voter List Irregularities Outside Vashi Station

Navi Mumbai News: MNS Holds Awareness Drive Ahead Of ‘Satyacha Morcha’ Over Voter List Irregularities Outside Vashi Station

In the wake of alleged irregularities in the voter list, the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) conducted an awareness drive outside Vashi railway station on Wednesday morning.

Sameera Kapoor MunshiUpdated: Wednesday, October 29, 2025, 05:26 PM IST
article-image
MNS workers distribute pamphlets outside Vashi railway station during an awareness drive ahead of the ‘Satyacha Morcha’ on November 1 | File Photo

Navi Mumbai: In the wake of alleged irregularities in the voter list, the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) conducted an awareness drive outside Vashi railway station on Wednesday morning.

Drive Precedes November 1 ‘Satyacha Morcha’

The campaign comes ahead of the party’s “Satyacha Morcha” (March for Truth) scheduled for Saturday, November 1. Party workers distributed pamphlets to commuters, urging genuine voters to participate in the upcoming march.

Call For Transparent And Fair Elections

FPJ Shorts
Sikkim State Lottery Result: October 29, 2025, 6 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Cupid Wednesday Weekly Draw
Sikkim State Lottery Result: October 29, 2025, 6 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Cupid Wednesday Weekly Draw
'Urdu Is Most Beautiful Language In The World,' Says Kiren Rijiju At Jamia Event
'Urdu Is Most Beautiful Language In The World,' Says Kiren Rijiju At Jamia Event
Shirdi Ke Sai Baba Actor Sudhir Dalvi Hospitalised In Mumbai, Family Appeals For ₹15 Lakh Help For Treatment Of Severe Sepsis
Shirdi Ke Sai Baba Actor Sudhir Dalvi Hospitalised In Mumbai, Family Appeals For ₹15 Lakh Help For Treatment Of Severe Sepsis
Amitabh Bachchan Joins The Cast Of Salman Khan Starrer Battle Of Galwan?
Amitabh Bachchan Joins The Cast Of Salman Khan Starrer Battle Of Galwan?

Speaking during the campaign, an MNS spokesperson said, “We are appealing to all real voters to stand up for clean and transparent elections. The Satyacha Morcha is a fight for truth and fair democracy.”

MNS Flags Concern Over Bogus Voters

Another party representative added, “Bogus voters are weakening the democratic process. Every citizen who values their right to vote must come forward and join this movement.”

Also Watch:

Read Also
Navi Mumbai News: Power Outage Forces Family To Perform Last Rites Under Car Headlights At Ghansoli...
article-image

Party Demands Accountability In Voter List Management

The MNS has alleged large-scale discrepancies in the voter list and has called for immediate corrective action by the authorities. The “Satyacha Morcha” will serve as a public demonstration demanding accountability and accuracy in the electoral process.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Satara Suicide Case: Shiv Sena UBT Leader Sushma Andhare Demands State Women Commission's...

Satara Suicide Case: Shiv Sena UBT Leader Sushma Andhare Demands State Women Commission's...

Vigilance Awareness Week 2025: Indian Bank Organises Walkathon From Marine Drive To Fort To Promote...

Vigilance Awareness Week 2025: Indian Bank Organises Walkathon From Marine Drive To Fort To Promote...

Navi Mumbai News: MNS Holds Awareness Drive Ahead Of ‘Satyacha Morcha’ Over Voter List...

Navi Mumbai News: MNS Holds Awareness Drive Ahead Of ‘Satyacha Morcha’ Over Voter List...

Maritime Week 2025: PM Narendra Modi Addresses Maritime Leaders Conclave In Mumbai, Says India’s...

Maritime Week 2025: PM Narendra Modi Addresses Maritime Leaders Conclave In Mumbai, Says India’s...

7 Popular Enrique Iglesias Songs To Expect At Mumbai Concert Today

7 Popular Enrique Iglesias Songs To Expect At Mumbai Concert Today