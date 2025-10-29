Navi Mumbai News: MNS Holds Awareness Drive Ahead Of ‘Satyacha Morcha’ Over Voter List Irregularities Outside Vashi Station

MNS workers distribute pamphlets outside Vashi railway station during an awareness drive ahead of the ‘Satyacha Morcha’ on November 1 | File Photo

Navi Mumbai: In the wake of alleged irregularities in the voter list, the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) conducted an awareness drive outside Vashi railway station on Wednesday morning.

Drive Precedes November 1 ‘Satyacha Morcha’

The campaign comes ahead of the party’s “Satyacha Morcha” (March for Truth) scheduled for Saturday, November 1. Party workers distributed pamphlets to commuters, urging genuine voters to participate in the upcoming march.

Call For Transparent And Fair Elections

Speaking during the campaign, an MNS spokesperson said, “We are appealing to all real voters to stand up for clean and transparent elections. The Satyacha Morcha is a fight for truth and fair democracy.”

MNS Flags Concern Over Bogus Voters

Another party representative added, “Bogus voters are weakening the democratic process. Every citizen who values their right to vote must come forward and join this movement.”

Party Demands Accountability In Voter List Management

The MNS has alleged large-scale discrepancies in the voter list and has called for immediate corrective action by the authorities. The “Satyacha Morcha” will serve as a public demonstration demanding accountability and accuracy in the electoral process.

