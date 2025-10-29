 'FIR Should Be Filed Against Organisers': BKC Residents Upset As Roads Closed For Enrique Iglesias Concert At MMRDA Grounds In Mumbai
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbai'FIR Should Be Filed Against Organisers': BKC Residents Upset As Roads Closed For Enrique Iglesias Concert At MMRDA Grounds In Mumbai

'FIR Should Be Filed Against Organisers': BKC Residents Upset As Roads Closed For Enrique Iglesias Concert At MMRDA Grounds In Mumbai

A controversy has erupted in Mumbai after citizens alleged that public roads near the MMRDA Grounds in Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) were closed ahead of the Enrique Iglesias live concert scheduled at the venue.

Pooja MehtaUpdated: Wednesday, October 29, 2025, 07:11 PM IST
article-image
'FIR Should Be Filed Against Organisers': BKC Residents Upset As Roads Closed For Enrique Iglesias Concert At MMRDA Grounds In Mumbai |

A controversy has erupted in Mumbai after citizens alleged that public roads near the MMRDA Grounds in Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) were closed ahead of the Enrique Iglesias live concert scheduled at the venue. A post on social media platform X sparked public debate over the legality and inconvenience caused by the road closure.

The viral post read, “ENRIQUE IGLESIAS Live In Concert is organised on MMRDA Ground BKC next to Mumbai University Kalina Campus. But concert management has closed both sides of the public road. Local citizens are told to take a long route to go to their residence. How is this concert allowed to close public property (road)?”

Questions Over Permission and Public Access

The post further questioned whether the concert organisers had obtained official permission to close public roads and use civic space for private events.

FPJ Shorts
Navi Mumbai Crime: 6 Jharkhand-Based Fraudsters Held For Duping 33-Year-Old Kandivali Man Of ₹3 Lakh In US Dollar Scam
Navi Mumbai Crime: 6 Jharkhand-Based Fraudsters Held For Duping 33-Year-Old Kandivali Man Of ₹3 Lakh In US Dollar Scam
Horrifying Video: Mira Road Housing Society Resident Runs Two-Wheeler Over Sleeping Dog's Leg, FIR Filed
Horrifying Video: Mira Road Housing Society Resident Runs Two-Wheeler Over Sleeping Dog's Leg, FIR Filed
Nagaland State Lottery Result: October 29, 2025, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Pelican Sambad Night Wednesday Weekly Draw
Nagaland State Lottery Result: October 29, 2025, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Pelican Sambad Night Wednesday Weekly Draw
ED Flags Suspected Cash-For-Jobs Scam In Tamil Nadu MAWS Department
ED Flags Suspected Cash-For-Jobs Scam In Tamil Nadu MAWS Department

“If such permission is not given, MRTP Act should be registered for illegally capturing public property,” the user wrote, adding that an FIR should be filed against the organisers for allegedly misleading citizens by claiming that permissions were in place.

Residents from nearby areas, including BKC, Kalina, and Kurla, reported that barricades and tents had been set up, restricting vehicle movement on both sides of the connecting roads. Many locals expressed frustration at being forced to take longer routes to reach their homes, especially during peak traffic hours.

Read Also
Enrique Iglesias Mumbai Concert: Best Ways To Reach MMRDA Grounds BKC; Check Complete Travel Guide
article-image

Civic and Police Clarification Awaited

As the post gained traction, citizens demanded that the Mumbai Police and the MMRDA clarify whether such closures were officially sanctioned. While concerts at the MMRDA Grounds are common, blocking adjoining public roads without prior notice or diversion planning has raised questions of public inconvenience and safety.

Officials from the MMRDA and the Bandra Traffic Division are yet to issue an official statement on the matter.

Read Also
Heading To Enrique Iglesias Concert At BKC? Mumbai Metro 3 To Run Till Midnight For Fans On October...
article-image

A Familiar Debate Over Use of Public Space

This incident has reignited the ongoing debate about private events occupying public infrastructure in Mumbai.

With international artists like Enrique Iglesias drawing massive crowds, authorities are now under pressure to balance event permissions with public access, ensuring that Mumbai’s entertainment does not come at the cost of everyday convenience.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Navi Mumbai Crime: 6 Jharkhand-Based Fraudsters Held For Duping 33-Year-Old Kandivali Man Of ₹3...

Navi Mumbai Crime: 6 Jharkhand-Based Fraudsters Held For Duping 33-Year-Old Kandivali Man Of ₹3...

Horrifying Video: Mira Road Housing Society Resident Runs Two-Wheeler Over Sleeping Dog's Leg, FIR...

Horrifying Video: Mira Road Housing Society Resident Runs Two-Wheeler Over Sleeping Dog's Leg, FIR...

Navi Mumbai News: NMIA Moves Closer To Becoming Operational, Airport Security Handed Over To CISF

Navi Mumbai News: NMIA Moves Closer To Becoming Operational, Airport Security Handed Over To CISF

Maharashtra News: MSRTC Earns ₹301 Crore During Diwali Festive Rush, But Misses October Revenue...

Maharashtra News: MSRTC Earns ₹301 Crore During Diwali Festive Rush, But Misses October Revenue...

Mumbai News: KEM Hospital To Install Advanced Video EEG Unit For Precise Epilepsy And Neurological...

Mumbai News: KEM Hospital To Install Advanced Video EEG Unit For Precise Epilepsy And Neurological...