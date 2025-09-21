Navratri 2025: Security And Volunteers Deployed At Mumbadevi And Mahalaxmi Temples

Mumbadevi Temple | Swapnil Sakhare/ FPJ

The two main Durga temples in the city, Mumbadevi and Mahalaxmi, have announced elaborate security arrangements and facilities for devotees during Navratri. The temple management will be helped by volunteers from religious and charitable organisations to maintain the security and pilgrim facilities.

Mumbadevi Temple Arrangements

At Mumbadevi temple, two large mandaps will be erected outside for devotees. There will be a free chappal stand for devotees at the utsav entry gate. The number of security guards has increased substantially during the festival period. Apart from the guards, 150 volunteers from Vaishnav Charitable and Medical trust and Mumbadevi Bhakt Mandal will be involved in the arrangements.

Medical and Emergency Support

A team of doctors, equipped with stock of basic medicines, will be available in temple premises for emergency first-aid, an ambulance, and free drinking water and sharbat distribution will be part of the facilities for pilgrims.

Security Measures

The Lokmanya Tilak police station will provide police force during this utsav period. Temple management also installed CCTV cameras to monitor the area and movement of devotees. The temple management has requested devotees not to carry heavy bags as this will hinder queues.

Mahalaxmi Temple Precaution

The Mahalaxmi temple has installed 77 CCTV cameras in the premises and visitors will have to walk through a metal detector and bag-scanning device. A pavilion has been set up on Bhulabhai Desai Road from Shobha Hotel to Sheetal Store for the devotees coming for darshan. Drinking water, a team of doctors, first-aid kits and an ambulance have been arranged. The municipal corporation has arranged sanitation facilities. Gavdevi and Tardeo police stations are providing security for the festival. Policemen from Gamdevi and Tardeo police station will be deployed to ensure smooth traffic. Apart from the police, the temple servants, Vaishnav Trust, and Aniruddha Bapu's Organisation will help devotees.

The temple will not allow devotees into the shrine during these periods.

Aarti from 7 am to 7.30 am

Noon offerings: 12 to 12.20 pm

Afternoon: 6.30 to 6.40 pm

Evening aarti: 7.30 to 8.00 pm