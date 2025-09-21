 Gold-Silver Price Update: Gold Prices Fall Before Navratri, While Silver Shines
Gold prices fell slightly before Navratri, giving buyers relief, while silver gained. Market trends show weekly ups and downs influenced by demand, global factors, and currency rates.

G R MukeshUpdated: Sunday, September 21, 2025, 02:37 PM IST
Gold Prices Drop Before Navratri.

Mumbai: In the Indian market, while shares gained last week, gold prices came under pressure. Sensex rose 721.53 points (0.88 percent) in a week. Meanwhile, 24-carat gold fell by Rs 230 per 10 grams.

Weekly Gold Price Trend

Gold prices fluctuated over the week. On Monday, 15 September, 24-carat gold was Rs 1,10,650 per 10 grams. Prices dropped to Rs 1,09,530 by 18 September but recovered slightly to Rs 1,10,420 on Friday, 20 September.

Silver Prices Remain Strong

Silver prices also moved sharply. On 15 September, 1 kg silver was Rs 1,29,350. It fell to Rs 1,26,770 by 17 September, but then gained, reaching around Rs 1,30,040–Rs 1,30,050 on 19–20 September. Industrial demand is supporting silver.

MCX Gold Price Trend

On MCX, gold prices followed a similar pattern. 10 grams of 24-carat gold was Rs 1,10,179 on 15 September and fell to Rs 1,09,052 by 18 September. Prices rose again to Rs 1,09,847 on 19 September. Prices are influenced by global factors, domestic demand, import duty, and currency exchange rates.

Festive Demand Boost

With the festival season approaching, demand for gold is expected to rise, which may support prices in the coming weeks.

