 Gold Prices Exceed ₹1,10,000 Mark, Safe-Haven Demand Soars Buoyed By Global Geopolitical Tensions & US Federal Reserve Rate Cut Anticipation
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessGold Prices Exceed ₹1,10,000 Mark, Safe-Haven Demand Soars Buoyed By Global Geopolitical Tensions & US Federal Reserve Rate Cut Anticipation

Gold Prices Exceed ₹1,10,000 Mark, Safe-Haven Demand Soars Buoyed By Global Geopolitical Tensions & US Federal Reserve Rate Cut Anticipation

In India, the price of 24-carat gold per gram was at Rs 10,951 as of 10.17 am, according to data published by the India Bullion and Jewellers Association (IBJA).

IANSUpdated: Tuesday, September 16, 2025, 12:36 PM IST
article-image
File Image |

New Delhi: Gold prices reached record high on Tuesday, surpassing the Rs 1,10,000 mark due to increased safe-haven demand amid global geopolitical tensions and anticipation of a US Federal Reserve rate cut this week. In India, the price of 24-carat gold per gram was at Rs 10,951 as of 10.17 am, according to data published by the India Bullion and Jewellers Association (IBJA).

Earlier in the day, prices had reached as high as Rs 1,10,650 per 10 gm, an increase from Rs 1,09,820 on Monday. Spot gold was priced at $3,679 an ounce, just under Monday’s record of $3,685, according to the World Gold Council data. Market experts linked the rally to increased geopolitical risks in global trade and expectations of a US Fed rate cut on September 17.

Read Also
Silver Prices Jump ₹291 To Hit ₹1,29,720 Per Kilogram Lifetime High, Buoyed By US Federal...
article-image

Coupled with tailwinds from a weakening dollar, they anticipate gold and silver to trade positively this week. Gold prices in domestic markets are as follows: Rs 1,10,260 per 10 gm in New Delhi, Rs 1,10,450 in Mumbai, Rs 1,10,540 in Bengaluru, and Rs 1,10,310 in Kolkata. Chennai reported the highest gold price at Rs 1,10,770.

Silver prices also rose, with October 5 futures on MCX trading at Rs 1,29,452 per kg. Further, analysts also linked the ongoing rally to increased industrial demand for silver from EVs and solar. Market forecasts indicate a 96.4 per cent likelihood of a 25-basis-point rate cut at the upcoming US Federal Reserve meeting on September 17.

FPJ Shorts
Gold Prices Exceed ₹1,10,000 Mark, Safe-Haven Demand Soars Buoyed By Global Geopolitical Tensions & US Federal Reserve Rate Cut Anticipation
Gold Prices Exceed ₹1,10,000 Mark, Safe-Haven Demand Soars Buoyed By Global Geopolitical Tensions & US Federal Reserve Rate Cut Anticipation
Google Gemini Saree Trend Spooks Woman With ‘Creepy’ Result: 'How Does It Know About My Mole'
Google Gemini Saree Trend Spooks Woman With ‘Creepy’ Result: 'How Does It Know About My Mole'
Ibrahim Ali Khan Proudly Owns His Lisp, Says He Was 'Born Imperfect' In New Ad: 'Perfection Is Just Overrated'—VIDEO
Ibrahim Ali Khan Proudly Owns His Lisp, Says He Was 'Born Imperfect' In New Ad: 'Perfection Is Just Overrated'—VIDEO
Assam Civil Service Officer Detained For Possessing Wealth Disproportionate To Income
Assam Civil Service Officer Detained For Possessing Wealth Disproportionate To Income

India’s gold exchange-traded funds (ETFs) saw net inflows of $233 million in August 2025, marking a 67 per cent jump from the $139 million reported in July, as per World Gold Council data. In the latest August inflation print, gold remained a significant factor that kept the core inflation high, with a 40 per cent YoY price increase adding nearly 43 basis points to the CPI.

Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed. Nothing has changed except the headline.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Gold Prices Exceed ₹1,10,000 Mark, Safe-Haven Demand Soars Buoyed By Global Geopolitical Tensions...

Gold Prices Exceed ₹1,10,000 Mark, Safe-Haven Demand Soars Buoyed By Global Geopolitical Tensions...

India-US Trade: Chief Negotiators Push To Resolve Tariff Issues, Seek Certainty For Exporters

India-US Trade: Chief Negotiators Push To Resolve Tariff Issues, Seek Certainty For Exporters

Silver Prices Jump ₹291 To Hit ₹1,29,720 Per Kilogram Lifetime High, Buoyed By US Federal...

Silver Prices Jump ₹291 To Hit ₹1,29,720 Per Kilogram Lifetime High, Buoyed By US Federal...

Suzlon Group Bags Second-Largest Order Of 838 MW From Tata Power For Solar Energy Project

Suzlon Group Bags Second-Largest Order Of 838 MW From Tata Power For Solar Energy Project

Hero Motors Gets SEBI Approval For ₹1,200 Crore IPO, Fresh Issue & OFS To Fund Growth Plans

Hero Motors Gets SEBI Approval For ₹1,200 Crore IPO, Fresh Issue & OFS To Fund Growth Plans