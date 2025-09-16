 Silver Prices Jump ₹291 To Hit ₹1,29,720 Per Kilogram Lifetime High, Buoyed By US Federal Reserve Rate Cut Anticipation
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessSilver Prices Jump ₹291 To Hit ₹1,29,720 Per Kilogram Lifetime High, Buoyed By US Federal Reserve Rate Cut Anticipation

Silver Prices Jump ₹291 To Hit ₹1,29,720 Per Kilogram Lifetime High, Buoyed By US Federal Reserve Rate Cut Anticipation

Analysts said investors were focused on the Fed's upcoming policy decision for guidance on the pace and extent of future rate cuts. Market participants said silver has gained strong traction from investors seeking safe-haven assets in the wake of geopolitical tensions and economic uncertainty, with the precious metal scaling multiple records in both domestic and international markets.

PTIUpdated: Tuesday, September 16, 2025, 12:07 PM IST
article-image
File Image |

New Delhi: Silver prices jumped Rs 291 to hit a lifetime high of Rs 1,29,720 per kilogram in the domestic futures market on Tuesday, buoyed by expectations of a US Federal Reserve rate cut and growing belief that the easing cycle may continue into next year.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, silver futures for December delivery rallied Rs 291 or 0.22 per cent to touch a record high of Rs 1,29,720 per kg. The March next year delivery also advanced Rs 270 or 0.20 per cent to hit a fresh peak of Rs 1,31,135 per kg."Silver prices climbed to touch an all-time high in the domestic markets, supported by safe-haven demand, geopolitical concerns, and firm investment interest," said Rahul Kalantri, Vice-President of Commodities at Mehta Equities Ltd.

Read Also
Indore Commodities Buzz Of September 15: Price Of Gold, Silver And Pulses-- All You Need To Know
article-image

In the international market, silver futures for December delivery were trading 0.32 per cent higher at USD 43.09 per ounce, marking a fresh 14-year high in global trade.Analysts said investors were focused on the Fed's upcoming policy decision for guidance on the pace and extent of future rate cuts."Traders will closely monitor the US Federal Reserve's quarterly summary of economic projections, the dot plot, and Fed Chair Jerome Powell's press conference for clues about future policy direction.

The meeting occurs amid challenges such as a legal dispute over Fed leadership and political pressure from US President Donald Trump," Kalantri added.Jigar Trivedi, Senior Research Analyst at Reliance Securities, said, "The US macroeconomic data, including retail sales and industrial production, due later in the day, will be scrutinised for further insights into the strength of the economy."

FPJ Shorts
Gold Prices Exceed ₹1,10,000 Mark, Safe-Haven Demand Soars Buoyed By Global Geopolitical Tensions & US Federal Reserve Rate Cut Anticipation
Gold Prices Exceed ₹1,10,000 Mark, Safe-Haven Demand Soars Buoyed By Global Geopolitical Tensions & US Federal Reserve Rate Cut Anticipation
Google Gemini Saree Trend Spooks Woman With ‘Creepy’ Result: 'How Does It Know About My Mole'
Google Gemini Saree Trend Spooks Woman With ‘Creepy’ Result: 'How Does It Know About My Mole'
Ibrahim Ali Khan Proudly Owns His Lisp, Says He Was 'Born Imperfect' In New Ad: 'Perfection Is Just Overrated'—VIDEO
Ibrahim Ali Khan Proudly Owns His Lisp, Says He Was 'Born Imperfect' In New Ad: 'Perfection Is Just Overrated'—VIDEO
Assam Civil Service Officer Detained For Possessing Wealth Disproportionate To Income
Assam Civil Service Officer Detained For Possessing Wealth Disproportionate To Income

Market participants said silver has gained strong traction from investors seeking safe-haven assets in the wake of geopolitical tensions and economic uncertainty, with the precious metal scaling multiple records in both domestic and international markets.

Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed. Nothing has changed except the headline.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Gold Prices Exceed ₹1,10,000 Mark, Safe-Haven Demand Soars Buoyed By Global Geopolitical Tensions...

Gold Prices Exceed ₹1,10,000 Mark, Safe-Haven Demand Soars Buoyed By Global Geopolitical Tensions...

India-US Trade: Chief Negotiators Push To Resolve Tariff Issues, Seek Certainty For Exporters

India-US Trade: Chief Negotiators Push To Resolve Tariff Issues, Seek Certainty For Exporters

Silver Prices Jump ₹291 To Hit ₹1,29,720 Per Kilogram Lifetime High, Buoyed By US Federal...

Silver Prices Jump ₹291 To Hit ₹1,29,720 Per Kilogram Lifetime High, Buoyed By US Federal...

Suzlon Group Bags Second-Largest Order Of 838 MW From Tata Power For Solar Energy Project

Suzlon Group Bags Second-Largest Order Of 838 MW From Tata Power For Solar Energy Project

Hero Motors Gets SEBI Approval For ₹1,200 Crore IPO, Fresh Issue & OFS To Fund Growth Plans

Hero Motors Gets SEBI Approval For ₹1,200 Crore IPO, Fresh Issue & OFS To Fund Growth Plans