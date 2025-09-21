Looking To Buy Mahindra Scorpio? Prices Slashed By Up to ₹2.15 Lakh

Mahindra Scorpio N |

Mumbai: From September 22, new GST rates will come into effect. This has reduced prices of most cars and bikes. Many companies, including Mahindra, have announced new prices.

Big Price Cut on Mahindra Scorpio

Mahindra has reduced the price of its Scorpio-N by Rs 2.15 lakh. Out of this, Rs 1.45 lakh is due to GST reform, and Rs 71,000 is an additional company benefit. Now, the starting price of the Scorpio-N is Rs 13.20 lakh.

Read Also TV Makers Slash Prices By Up To ₹85,000 Ahead Of Navaratri To Pass GST Cut Benefits To Consumers

Mahindra Scorpio Classic New Price

The Scorpio Classic has also become cheaper by Rs 1.96 lakh. This includes a GST cut of Rs 1.01 lakh and an additional company discount of ₹95,000. After this, the starting price is Rs 12.98 lakh.

Price Cuts in Other Mahindra Cars

Bolero & Bolero Neo – Rs 2.56 lakh cheaper

XUV 3XO – Rs 2.46 lakh cheaper

Thar – Rs 1.55 lakh cheaper

Thar ROXX – Rs 1.53 lakh cheaper

XUV 700 – Rs 2.24 lakh cheaper