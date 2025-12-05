 17 Lakh Silver Jewellery Items Hallmarked Within Just Three Months Of The Government Making HUID Mandatory
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusiness17 Lakh Silver Jewellery Items Hallmarked Within Just Three Months Of The Government Making HUID Mandatory

17 Lakh Silver Jewellery Items Hallmarked Within Just Three Months Of The Government Making HUID Mandatory

Over 17 lakh silver jewellery items have been hallmarked within just three months of the government making the Hallmarking Unique Identification mandatory for any hallmarked silver article, reflecting strong uptake among jewellers and consumers. While the silver hallmarking scheme remains voluntary, the Bureau of Indian Standards has made HUID marking mandatory for any hallmarked silver article.

IANSUpdated: Friday, December 05, 2025, 01:53 PM IST
article-image
File Image |

New Delhi: Over 17 lakh silver jewellery items have been hallmarked within just three months of the government making the Hallmarking Unique Identification (HUID) mandatory for any hallmarked silver article, reflecting strong uptake among jewellers and consumers, an official statement said on Thursday.

While the silver hallmarking scheme remains voluntary, the Bureau of Indian Standards has made HUID marking mandatory for any hallmarked silver article. The surge followed the introduction of the HUID on September 1, 2025, as only around 32 lakh silver articles were hallmarked in FY 2024–25. Purity grades 925 and 800 constitute nearly 90 per cent of all hallmarked items, the statement from the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food &amp; Public Distribution said.

Regional trends indicate the southern region leading in hallmarking volumes, followed by the western and eastern regions, with payal or anklets forming the largest product share and are predominantly hallmarked in 800 purity grades. Silver diyas followed in the product share, generally in 800 and 925 purity.

Read Also
Indore Commodities Buzz Of December 5: Price Of Gold, Silver And Pulses-- All You Need To Know
article-image

"HUID in silver jewellery hallmarking marks a significant step forward in strengthening purity assurance and eliminating fake hallmarking practices. With HUID mandatory on voluntarily (BIS) Hallmarked Silver articles, each piece carries a unique 6-digit identification code that enables complete digital traceability and enhanced consumer protection," Union Minister for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, Pralhad Joshi, said in a post on X.

FPJ Shorts
17 Lakh Silver Jewellery Items Hallmarked Within Just Three Months Of The Government Making HUID Mandatory
17 Lakh Silver Jewellery Items Hallmarked Within Just Three Months Of The Government Making HUID Mandatory
India’s Year In Search 2025: The A-to-Z Trends And Meanings That Defined The Nation’s Curiosity
India’s Year In Search 2025: The A-to-Z Trends And Meanings That Defined The Nation’s Curiosity
HCC Approves ₹1,000 Crore Rights Issue, Shares Fall Over 22% Amid Market Reaction, Full Details Inside
HCC Approves ₹1,000 Crore Rights Issue, Shares Fall Over 22% Amid Market Reaction, Full Details Inside
Uttarakhand HC Stays UKPSC PCS Mains Over Disputed Prelims Questions, Orders expert review
Uttarakhand HC Stays UKPSC PCS Mains Over Disputed Prelims Questions, Orders expert review

With over 17.35 lakh articles already hallmarked under the HUID system, the initiative is driving greater transparency, accountability and confidence among consumers and stakeholders, he added. HUID is code laser-marked on each hallmarked silver article, in addition to the BIS Standard Mark, the word SILVER, and the purity grade. Consumers can instantly verify the authenticity of hallmarked silver jewellery by entering the HUID on the BIS CARE mobile app, available for free on Android and iOS, supporting 12 languages.

Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed. Nothing has changed except the headline.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

HCC Approves ₹1,000 Crore Rights Issue, Shares Fall Over 22% Amid Market Reaction, Full Details...

HCC Approves ₹1,000 Crore Rights Issue, Shares Fall Over 22% Amid Market Reaction, Full Details...

RBI To Conduct Open Market Operation Purchases Of ₹1 Lakh Crore Government Securities, Maintaining...

RBI To Conduct Open Market Operation Purchases Of ₹1 Lakh Crore Government Securities, Maintaining...

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Sees Domestic Sales Of More Than 5 Lakh Units In November, Up 23%...

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Sees Domestic Sales Of More Than 5 Lakh Units In November, Up 23%...

RBI’s Monetary Policy Committee Slashes Forecast For India’s Inflation Rate To 2% For The...

RBI’s Monetary Policy Committee Slashes Forecast For India’s Inflation Rate To 2% For The...

IndiGo Shares Fall Over 10% In 5 Sessions, 550 Flights Cancelled Amid Crew Shortage & FDTL Issues

IndiGo Shares Fall Over 10% In 5 Sessions, 550 Flights Cancelled Amid Crew Shortage & FDTL Issues