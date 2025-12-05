 Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Sees Domestic Sales Of More Than 5 Lakh Units In November, Up 23% From Last Year
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessHonda Motorcycle & Scooter India Sees Domestic Sales Of More Than 5 Lakh Units In November, Up 23% From Last Year

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Sees Domestic Sales Of More Than 5 Lakh Units In November, Up 23% From Last Year

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India has posted domestic sales of 5,33,645 units in November, up 23 per cent from 4,32,888 units in the same month last year.HMSI also highlighted its road safety awareness initiatives as the company ran road safety awareness campaigns, marking Children’s Month with activities at manufacturing facilities, Traffic Training Parks, and Safety Driving Education Centres.

IANSUpdated: Friday, December 05, 2025, 01:13 PM IST
article-image
File Image |

New Delhi: Honda Motorcycle &amp; Scooter India (HMSI) has posted domestic sales of 5,33,645 units in November, up 23 per cent from 4,32,888 units in the same month last year. Total sales for the month touched 5,91,136 units, up 25 per cent from 4,72,749 units in November 2024, while exports rose 44 per cent to 57,491 units from 39,861 units a year earlier, the company said.

The sales data showed sustained demand in overseas markets and strong domestic retail traction. For the April–November 2025 period of FY26, HMSI reported total sales of 42,32,748 units, comprising 38,12,096 domestic units and 4,20,652 exported units. The company attributed this growth to improving market sentiment, a wider retail network, and demand recovery in both urban and rural regions.

HMSI also highlighted its road safety awareness initiatives as the company ran road safety awareness campaigns across several cities, marking Children’s Month with activities at manufacturing facilities, Traffic Training Parks and Safety Driving Education Centres. Further, it held road safety conventions in Coimbatore and Varanasi. The Honda India Foundation launched a Kaushal Vikas Kendra for persons with disabilities in Bengaluru and announced a career progression program for General Duty Assistants trained under Project Pragati.

Read Also
RBI Cuts Repo Rate, Making Housing, Auto & Commercial Loans Cheaper
article-image

The rollout of GST 2.0 had given a strong push to India’s two-wheeler market, with vehicle registrations in October touching 1.85 million units -- the highest monthly tally so far this year. Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) had posted a modest 3 per cent increase to 5,05,000 units during the month.

FPJ Shorts
PhonePe’s Pincode To Shut B2C App, Shifts Full Focus To Scaling B2B Solutions For Offline Shops
PhonePe’s Pincode To Shut B2C App, Shifts Full Focus To Scaling B2B Solutions For Offline Shops
Apple App Store Awards 2025: Tiimo Wins iPhone App of the Year As AI Apps Dominate – Full Winners List
Apple App Store Awards 2025: Tiimo Wins iPhone App of the Year As AI Apps Dominate – Full Winners List
Australia's Victoria University To Open First India Campus In Delhi-NCR By 2026
Australia's Victoria University To Open First India Campus In Delhi-NCR By 2026
IndiGo Chaos Day 4: DGCA Withdraws Instructions To All Operators Regarding Weekly Rest For Crew Members
IndiGo Chaos Day 4: DGCA Withdraws Instructions To All Operators Regarding Weekly Rest For Crew Members

The Japanese auto giant had announced plans for further growth in global demand for motorcycles, in Global South, whose largest market is India, and Indonesia, the Philippines; and Brazil and other Central and South American countries. The company had also announced plans to set up an electric motorcycle plant in India by 2028.

Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed. Nothing has changed except the headline.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

17 Lakh Silver Jewellery Items Hallmarked Within Just Three Months Of The Government Making HUID...

17 Lakh Silver Jewellery Items Hallmarked Within Just Three Months Of The Government Making HUID...

HCC Approves ₹1,000 Crore Rights Issue, Shares Fall Over 22% Amid Market Reaction, Full Details...

HCC Approves ₹1,000 Crore Rights Issue, Shares Fall Over 22% Amid Market Reaction, Full Details...

RBI To Conduct Open Market Operation Purchases Of ₹1 Lakh Crore Government Securities, Maintaining...

RBI To Conduct Open Market Operation Purchases Of ₹1 Lakh Crore Government Securities, Maintaining...

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Sees Domestic Sales Of More Than 5 Lakh Units In November, Up 23%...

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Sees Domestic Sales Of More Than 5 Lakh Units In November, Up 23%...

RBI’s Monetary Policy Committee Slashes Forecast For India’s Inflation Rate To 2% For The...

RBI’s Monetary Policy Committee Slashes Forecast For India’s Inflation Rate To 2% For The...