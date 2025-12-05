 HCC Approves ₹1,000 Crore Rights Issue, Shares Fall Over 22% Amid Market Reaction, Full Details Inside
HCC has approved a Rs 1,000 crore rights issue, issuing 79.99 crore shares at Rs 12.50 each. Shareholders holding stock as of December 5, 2025, are eligible, with subscriptions opening December 12 and closing December 22. Post-issue, total shares will rise to 261 crore. HCC shares were down over 22 percent at Rs 20.44 amid the announcement.

Manoj YadavUpdated: Friday, December 05, 2025, 01:50 PM IST
article-image
HCC Announces Rs 1,000 Crore Rights Issue. |

Mumbai: Hindustan Construction Company (HCC) has received approval from its Board for a Rs 1,000 crore rights issue. The company will issue 79.99 crore shares at Rs 12.50 each, including a premium of Rs 11.50 on a face value of Rs 1. Shareholders will receive 277 rights shares for every 630 existing shares held.

Eligibility and Record Date

Shareholders holding HCC shares in their demat accounts as of December 5, 2025, are eligible to participate in the rights issue. The subscription opens on December 12, with the last date for on-market renunciation on December 17 and off-market renunciation on December 19. The issue will close on December 22, 2025.

Impact on HCC Shares

HCC Approves ₹1,000 Crore Rights Issue, Shares Fall Over 22% Amid Market Reaction, Full Details Inside
After the rights issue, HCC’s total shares will rise to 261 crore, up from 181 crore before the issue. On the National Stock Exchange, HCC shares were trading at Rs 20.44, down over 22 percent at 1.38 PM.

About HCC

Founded in 1926 by Seth Walchand Hirachand, HCC is a leading engineering and infrastructure company. It undertakes projects in transportation, power, marine, oil and gas pipelines, irrigation, water supply, and urban infrastructure. The company has also completed major hydroelectric and nuclear construction projects. Notable projects include the Vaitarna Dam, Sone Barrage, and Farakka Barrage.

Disclaimer: This content is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, or professional advice. Readers should verify details independently and consult qualified experts before making any decisions.

HCC Approves ₹1,000 Crore Rights Issue, Shares Fall Over 22% Amid Market Reaction, Full Details...

