TV Makers Slash Prices By Up To ₹85,000 Ahead Of Navaratri To Pass GST Cut Benefits To Consumers

New Delhi: Television makers are lowering the prices of their products in the range of Rs 2,500 to Rs 85,000 to pass on the GST cut benefit to consumers, and expect a robust sales during the festival season beginning Monday.

In an effort to boost consumption, the GST Council earlier this month decided to reduce tax rates on goods and services from September 22 -- the first day of the Navaratri, leading to price cuts of various items like television and other white goods. The duty on TV sets with screen size above 32 inches will reduce to 18 per cent from the existing 28 per cent.

TV makers have already announced price cuts in the range of Rs 2,500 to Rs 85,000, depending on the screen sizes and specifications, in order to extend the benefit of a 10 per cent reduction in GST to the consumers.

The TV industry, which has had almost flat sales in the first half of this fiscal (April to September) so far, expects a spike in sales during festivals, starting with Navratra this week.

Moreover, the makers expect consumers with their money saved from the reduced prices would upscale their purchases by going for a bigger screen size TV with additional features.

Leading TV manufacturers, such as Sony, LG and Panasonic, have come up with a new price list with reduced MRP effective September 22, 2025.

Besides, makers also expect this will boost sales of bundled products such a sound bars and party speakers as they hope for a high double-digit growth this festive season.

Sony India is reducing MRP ranging between Rs 5,000 and Rs 71,000 on its Bravia TV models having screen sizes of 43 inches to 98 inches.

It has reduced prices of 43-inch BRAVIA 2 to Rs 54,900 from Rs 59,900 and 55-inch BRAVIA 7 to Rs 2.50 lakh from Rs 2.30 lakh.

Similarly, its top-end BRAVIA 5 with 98-inch screen size will cost Rs 8.29 lakh from Monday compared to the existing rate of Rs 9 lakh.

LG Electronics India has also announced price cuts from Rs 2,500 to Rs 85,800 for its television sets having screen sizes of 43 inches to 100 inches.

It has reduced the MRP of the 43-inch screen size model to Rs 28,490 from Rs 30,990. The company has reduced rates by Rs 3,400 of two popular models in 55-inch and 65-inch screen sizes to be sold at Rs 42,990 and Rs 68,49,0, respectively.

LG's 100-inch TV price has been slashed by Rs 85,800 to Rs 4,99,790 from Rs 5,85,590.

Panasonic has also reduced the MRP tags ranging between Rs 3,000 and Rs 32,000.

It has lower the rates of 43-inch TV in the range of Rs 3,000 to Rs 4,700 and revised their MRPs (maximum retail prices) at Rs 33,990, Rs 45,990 and Rs 54,290 from the previous Rs 36,990, Rs 49,990 and Rs 58,99,0, respectively.

Panasonic's 55-inch models are now priced between Rs 65,990 and Rs 76,990, down Rs 7,000.

The MRP of Panasonic Life Solutions India's top-end 75-inch has also been slashed to Rs 3.68 lakh from Rs 4 lakh, and that of the 65-inch top-end model to Rs 2.94 lakh from 3.20 lakh.

