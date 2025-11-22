 What suits modern home buyers?
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessWhat suits modern home buyers?

What suits modern home buyers?

Factors to consider while choosing between purely residential developments and mixed-use developments or integrated townships

Amit ChopraUpdated: Saturday, November 22, 2025, 05:37 PM IST
article-image

The Indian home buyers today are no longer just buying a home; they’re choosing a lifestyle. Over the past decade, one of the most defining shifts in Indian real estate has been the rise of integrated townships and mixed-use developments, communities that combine housing, workspaces, shopping, healthcare, and recreation within one master-planned ecosystem. These are steadily redefining how Indians live and interact with their surroundings, especially in fast-growing urban centres.

At the same time, the traditional purely residential neighbourhood continues to hold appeal for those who value privacy, calm, and exclusivity. Each model offers distinct advantages, shaped by changing aspirations, commuting patterns, and the evolving fabric of Indian cities.

Simplicity & Serenity

A purely residential area focuses primarily on homes, standalone buildings, low-rise complexes, or gated enclaves. It offers what many urban dwellers crave: quiet surroundings, privacy, and lower upkeep costs. With fewer shared amenities and less footfall, such neighbourhoods provide a sense of exclusivity that appeals to retirees, smaller families, and those seeking peace away from the bustle.

FPJ Shorts
Why Mumbai Entrepreneur Left The City For Bangkok & A Better Quality Of Life
Why Mumbai Entrepreneur Left The City For Bangkok & A Better Quality Of Life
Mumbai Fraud: Mankhurd Family Accused Of Cheating 60 Investors Of ₹3.99 Crore With Fake High-Return Share Market Scam; FIR Registered
Mumbai Fraud: Mankhurd Family Accused Of Cheating 60 Investors Of ₹3.99 Crore With Fake High-Return Share Market Scam; FIR Registered
Nalasopara Tragedy: Speeding Truck Runs Over Motorcyclist Near Santosh Bhavan; Driver Flees, Residents Slam Safety Lapses
Nalasopara Tragedy: Speeding Truck Runs Over Motorcyclist Near Santosh Bhavan; Driver Flees, Residents Slam Safety Lapses
Mumbai News: Despite SC Order On Stray Dogs, City Schools And Colleges Lead With Compassion—Showcase Model Of Human–Animal Co-Existence
Mumbai News: Despite SC Order On Stray Dogs, City Schools And Colleges Lead With Compassion—Showcase Model Of Human–Animal Co-Existence

However, this simplicity comes with limitations. Daily conveniences such as groceries, healthcare, schools, or gyms often lie beyond walking distance, making residents dependent on external infrastructure. With urban congestion on the rise, the time spent commuting for basic needs can quickly erode the comfort of a quiet location.

Security may also be less comprehensive compared to modern gated townships that feature CCTV monitoring, controlled access, and centralized management systems.

That said, for those who prefer a low-density lifestyle and are willing to trade convenience for privacy, purely residential zones still represent a classic and enduring choice.

Read Also
Is There A Gap In The Chain Of Title? Here's What To Do
article-image

Live-Work-Play Ecosystems

Integrated townships or mixed-use developments are designed for convenience, connectivity, and community. They bring homes, offices, schools, retail, healthcare, and recreation together in one planned environment. The concept appeals strongly to today’s professionals, dual-income families, and senior citizens who prefer to have everything, from a supermarket to a doctor’s clinic, just minutes away.

The biggest advantage is time saved. Reduced commuting not only cuts stress but also contributes to sustainability, with fewer vehicle trips and lower carbon footprints. Most townships also emphasize green planning, landscaped parks, water management systems, and pedestrian-friendly zones that enhance both liveability and environmental balance.

From a lifestyle perspective, integrated communities foster social connection. Common areas like clubhouses, gyms, and open-air promenades create a sense of belonging that many city dwellers miss. For children and seniors alike, these developments offer safer, more engaging environments.

Read Also
Stand-Alone Properties Or Gated Complexes?
article-image

Investment Perspective

For investors, the advantages extend to the financial side. Properties within integrated townships typically enjoy higher demand, better rental yields, and more stable resale values due to their holistic appeal and well-maintained infrastructure.

The trade-off, of course, is higher maintenance costs to support these extensive amenities, and sometimes less personal privacy due to the dense, community-centric design. But for most urban buyers, the benefits tend to outweigh these concerns.

The writer is President, NAR-INDIA

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Is Your Home Blocking Your Success? Common Vastu Defects and Easy Fixes

Is Your Home Blocking Your Success? Common Vastu Defects and Easy Fixes

What suits modern home buyers?

What suits modern home buyers?

How the Mumbai Metro Is Rewriting Real Estate Demand Across MMR

How the Mumbai Metro Is Rewriting Real Estate Demand Across MMR

Women In Real Estate: Building Safer, Smarter And More Inclusive Cities

Women In Real Estate: Building Safer, Smarter And More Inclusive Cities

Indian Railways Crosses 1 Billion Tonnes Freight Loading; Coal, Cement & Steel Drive Growth,...

Indian Railways Crosses 1 Billion Tonnes Freight Loading; Coal, Cement & Steel Drive Growth,...