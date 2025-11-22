What suits modern home buyers?

The Indian home buyers today are no longer just buying a home; they’re choosing a lifestyle. Over the past decade, one of the most defining shifts in Indian real estate has been the rise of integrated townships and mixed-use developments, communities that combine housing, workspaces, shopping, healthcare, and recreation within one master-planned ecosystem. These are steadily redefining how Indians live and interact with their surroundings, especially in fast-growing urban centres.

At the same time, the traditional purely residential neighbourhood continues to hold appeal for those who value privacy, calm, and exclusivity. Each model offers distinct advantages, shaped by changing aspirations, commuting patterns, and the evolving fabric of Indian cities.

Simplicity & Serenity

A purely residential area focuses primarily on homes, standalone buildings, low-rise complexes, or gated enclaves. It offers what many urban dwellers crave: quiet surroundings, privacy, and lower upkeep costs. With fewer shared amenities and less footfall, such neighbourhoods provide a sense of exclusivity that appeals to retirees, smaller families, and those seeking peace away from the bustle.

However, this simplicity comes with limitations. Daily conveniences such as groceries, healthcare, schools, or gyms often lie beyond walking distance, making residents dependent on external infrastructure. With urban congestion on the rise, the time spent commuting for basic needs can quickly erode the comfort of a quiet location.

Security may also be less comprehensive compared to modern gated townships that feature CCTV monitoring, controlled access, and centralized management systems.

That said, for those who prefer a low-density lifestyle and are willing to trade convenience for privacy, purely residential zones still represent a classic and enduring choice.

Live-Work-Play Ecosystems

Integrated townships or mixed-use developments are designed for convenience, connectivity, and community. They bring homes, offices, schools, retail, healthcare, and recreation together in one planned environment. The concept appeals strongly to today’s professionals, dual-income families, and senior citizens who prefer to have everything, from a supermarket to a doctor’s clinic, just minutes away.

The biggest advantage is time saved. Reduced commuting not only cuts stress but also contributes to sustainability, with fewer vehicle trips and lower carbon footprints. Most townships also emphasize green planning, landscaped parks, water management systems, and pedestrian-friendly zones that enhance both liveability and environmental balance.

From a lifestyle perspective, integrated communities foster social connection. Common areas like clubhouses, gyms, and open-air promenades create a sense of belonging that many city dwellers miss. For children and seniors alike, these developments offer safer, more engaging environments.

Investment Perspective

For investors, the advantages extend to the financial side. Properties within integrated townships typically enjoy higher demand, better rental yields, and more stable resale values due to their holistic appeal and well-maintained infrastructure.

The trade-off, of course, is higher maintenance costs to support these extensive amenities, and sometimes less personal privacy due to the dense, community-centric design. But for most urban buyers, the benefits tend to outweigh these concerns.

The writer is President, NAR-INDIA