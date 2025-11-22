Is Your Home Blocking Your Success? Common Vastu Defects and Easy Fixes

When you move into a new home, you dream of peace, happiness, and success. But what if your dream house secretly carries invisible blocks to your health, wealth, or relationships? The truth is—modern homes are rarely built with 100% Vastu compliance. That’s why they need to be rectified, re-energised, and balanced using powerful Vastu Shastra techniques.

Bad Vastu should not be ignored. Living in a house with wrong Vastu can quietly drain your energy and create endless struggles. If left uncorrected, it may show up as:

Sudden health issues or chronic sickness in the family

Money slipping away despite hard work

Job loss, career struggles, or business failures

Emotional turmoil, family disputes, or even divorce

Reputation damage, scandals, or unwanted setbacks

Sleepless nights, stress, and disharmony in love life

These problems are not just “coincidences”—they are often clear symptoms of bad Vastu. If your home feels heavy, tense, or unlucky, it could be sending the wrong kind of energy straight into your life.

These are some common Vastu defects that can be corrected:

Entrance in the wrong direction

Cut or missing corners

Extended corners other than Northeast

Toilets or kitchen in forbidden zones (Northeast, Southwest, Southeast)

Heavy load in the central Brahmasthan

Underground tanks in the wrong direction

Septic tanks or water bodies in negative zones

Staircases, poles, or trees blocking positive flow

The good news? Every one of these can be corrected without demolition—using time-tested Vastu remedies.

This is how Vastu corrections work. Vastu is all about balancing the five elements—Fire, Earth, Water, Air, and Space. By harmonising these natural forces, you bring in health, joy, prosperity, and clarity into your home. This can be done with simple yet highly effective tools:

Crystals & Pyramids: For energy balancing and protection

Windchimes & Bells: To attract supportive relationships and movement

Fountains & Kalash: To activate wealth and financial flow

Plants like Bamboo, Jade, Jasmine: To absorb negativity and bring abundance

Vastu Paintings: To correct missing corners, amplify positivity, and shift stuck energies

Every remedy is a step towards turning your house into a source of nourishment and good fortune. So don’t panic, take action!

The writer is Chief Vastu Consultant, Vastu Plus and has authored several books on the subject.