Why Your Main Entrance Matters: Vastu Tips for Prosperity And Positive Energy

When the lamp near the Simhadwar (main entrance) is lit, it feels as though Goddess Lakshmi herself is entering the home, the gentle sound of her anklets echoing with divine grace. It is said that Lakshmi enters the home at dusk — and this has a deeper meaning beyond just belief.

Those who spend the entire day working — whether in jobs or business — return home in the evening bringing with them the wealth of their efforts, stability, and the powerful energy needed to fulfil the dreams of their loved ones.

The door through which all this energy enters is known as the Simhadwar, the main entrance of the house. As the name suggests, it should be strong, firm, and protective — shielding the family from negative influences and allowing only positive vibrations to enter.

Factors

According to Vastu Shastra, the entrance has a direct connection with one’s career, opportunities, health, and prosperity. Hence, its direction, design, height, and even what lies in front of it are extremely important factors.

Nowadays, designer nameplates and decorative art effects have become a trend. However, it is equally important to understand the energy and vibration behind these choices. Every material, colour, and form carries its own frequency that influences our environment. So, while beautifying your entrance, one must be mindful of the emotions and energy it represents.

Read Also Vastu For Weekend Homes: How To Create A Sanctuary of Serenity and Joy

The moment we step inside our home, our personal world begins — a world filled with love, care, and the warmth of our family. After a long day’s work, this space gives us peace and relaxation. For this, follow some basic rules.

Norms

Your entrance door is supposed to be in auspicious directions. Avoid the south-west entrance. A simple, plain surface is beneficial for the entrance door. Avoid placing a shoe rack in front of the entrance. It helps to maintain harmony, purity, and positivity at this gateway and within the home, and is the true secret of lasting prosperity and happiness.

The writer is a Vastu Consultant and Founder of Aadhyashri Enterprises