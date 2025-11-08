NAREDCO Appoints Parveen Jain As President And Dr. Niranjan Hiranandani As Chairman

Dr. Niranjan Hiranandani | File Photo

The National Real Estate Development Council (NAREDCO), the apex body of the Indian real estate sector under the aegis of the Ministry of Housing & Urban Affairs, Government of India, has announced the election of Parveen Jain as its new President and Dr. Niranjan Hiranandani as Chairman. The new appointments mark a moment of renewed leadership and collective vision for the real estate fraternity, focused on driving transparency, innovation, and sustainable growth across India.

Speaking on his appointment, Parveen Jain said, “It is a privilege to once again lead NAREDCO, an institution that represents the collective strength and aspirations of India’s real estate industry. Our focus will be on promoting transparency, supporting progressive policy reforms, and enabling sustainable growth that aligns with India’s larger economic vision. NAREDCO will continue to act as a bridge between the government and the real estate fraternity, ensuring that we grow responsibly and inclusively.”

Known for his exceptional contributions to urban infrastructure and policy advocacy, Dr. Niranjan Hiranandani’s association with NAREDCO reflects his commitment to building a transparent, professional, and globally competitive real estate ecosystem. He stated, “NAREDCO has always been at the forefront of driving collaboration between the government and industry. With Parveen Jain’s visionary leadership, I am confident that the organization will continue to champion constructive reforms, enhance industry credibility, and contribute significantly to the nation’s development goals.”

The Governing Council of NAREDCO expressed its collective support for the new leadership, noting that both bring decades of experience, integrity, and a shared vision of sustainable urban transformation. Their leadership, it stated, would “propel NAREDCO into a new era of growth, inclusivity, and accountability, strengthening its position as the apex body representing India’s real estate sector.” The Joint Secretary, Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, also extended warm congratulations to them, appreciating their long-standing contributions to the real estate industry and their commitment to public policy alignment. The Ministry reaffirmed its support for NAREDCO’s initiatives in fostering innovation, improving regulatory efficiency, and ensuring sectoral growth in line with national housing and urban development priorities.

With Dr. Niranjan Hiranandani’s visionary approach and Parveen Jain’s practical leadership, the new NAREDCO leadership team is set to further strengthen the Council’s mission of fostering trust, innovation, and collaboration — ensuring that Indian real estate continues to play a pivotal role in shaping the nation’s economic and social development.