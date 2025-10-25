Vastu For Weekend Homes: How To Create A Sanctuary of Serenity and Joy

Owning a weekend home isn’t just about having a second property — it’s about creating your personal sanctuary, where peace, happiness, and relaxation flow effortlessly.

But here’s the truth: a weekend home with out the right Vastu energy can feel heavy, chaotic, and far from peaceful. Imagine stepping into a space where every corner invites calm, every wall radiates positivity, and nature feels like a part of your home.

That’s the magic Vastu can bring – and you deserve it! Discover the secret to a relaxing escape by following a few simple Vastu guidelines and adhering to its principles.

Create a gateway to joy. Vastu Shastra – India’s ancient science of architecture – holds the key to balancing the natural energies of your home. Even your holiday or native home can benefit!

Vastu ensures peace, prosperity, and positivity.

It aligns your space with universal energies so you feel calm the moment you step inside.

Here are a few simple Vastu tips for a relaxing weekend home:

Sunshine

Let the sunshine in; place big windows on the North and East walls. Having bigger windows towards the East and North is like opening your heart to life itself. The gentle morning sunlight from the East fills the home with hope, positivity, and a feeling of fresh beginnings each day. From the North comes a calm, steady flow of energy, bringing peace, clarity, and prosperity into your spaces. Together, they create an atmosphere where emotions feel lighter, families bond with warmth, and the soul feels deeply connected to nature.

It’s not just good Vastu — it’s like letting joy and abundance walk right in, every single morning. Natural light uplifts your mood, boosts energy and connects you to nature.

Aromas

Fill your home with soothing aromas. Keep lavender plants for calmness and use jasmine to invite romance and warmth.

Sounds

Tune into positive sounds; soft music, gentle wind chimes, or a water fountain in the North-East fill your space with peace. Placing a waterbody in the North-East is like gifting your home a gentle whisper of peace and prosperity. The soothing ripples calm every anxious thought, helping your family feel light, happy, and emotionally secure.

With every sparkle and flow, you welcome positive energy that purifies your space, lifts away stress, and draws in abundance. It’s as if the water listens to every unspoken wish, making the atmosphere nurturing and deeply harmonious. In such a setting, dreams blossom easily and every heart finds its reason to smile.

Materials

Embrace natural materials in your weekend home. Wooden, stone, and organic furnishings ground your energy. As per Vastu, they become pathways for cosmic flow inside your home.

Zones

Relax, recharge, repeat with a meditation corner in the North-East, yoga space facing East for sunrise energy and dining area in the South-East for mindful meals.

Entrance

An organised entryway translates into a peaceful mind. Create a clutter-free entrance for shoes, coats, and bags, a neat entry welcomes positivity.

Outdoors

For outdoor Vastu bliss, the outdoor kitchen or barbecue should be in South-East or North-West with the fire pit towards South-East for cosy nights. The fountain or water feature should be in the North-East for peace. A small herb garden can be created in the North-West or East for joy and fresh meals.

Sustainable

Sustainability equals stress-free living, so install solar panels on the South-East roof and set up the rainwater harvesting facility in North-East. Utilise eco-friendly materials like bamboo flooring to enjoy guilt-free weekends knowing you’re protecting the planet too.

Personalise

Personalise your second home with positive energy. Hang nature-inspired art, add décor that reflects your happy memories. Make it your space where you smile every time you walk in.

Peace

So, are you ready to transform your weekend home? Your second home should feel like your first source of peace – a place where stress melts away and joy blossoms. Don’t wait. Start by applying these simple yet powerful Vastu tips today.

The writer is Chief Vastu Consultant, Vastu Plus and has authored several books on the subject.