Lodha Capital Inks Global Partnership With REACH, Boosts Cross-Border M&A Capabilities

Lodha Capital Joins Hands With Global Network REACH. |

Mumbai: Lodha Capital Markets has teamed up with REACH, a worldwide group of M&A advisors with 24 companies in 30 countries. This deal makes Lodha Capital the only REACH partner in India. So, they are expanding their work in global mergers and acquisitions.

This opens opportunities for Indian businesses and investors wanting to go international. By joining REACH, Lodha Capital can now easily get involved in international deals and get current info on investments across borders.

Growing International M&A

This partnership helps Lodha Capital with complicated M&A deals that cross country lines. REACH has folks who really know their local markets, understand all the rules, and know the challenges in different areas. That know-how is very valuable when you are looking at options or handling problems with international deals.

For Lodha Capital’s clients, this gives them worldwide access combined with REACH’s partner's practical knowledge. Deals go more easily, valuations are more exact, and clients should see better results. The alliance helps Indian companies looking at buying or partnering overseas. It also helps global companies spot chances in India.

A bigger step for clients and deal makers

With this partnership, Lodha Capital is becoming more important in India’s investment banking and advisory world. The team-up gives clients a simple, globally connected way to handle international M&A, so they can pursue growth across borders more confidently.

Lodha Capital thinks this will make deals happen faster, show the company new markets and help it build a stronger presence in different industries around the world.