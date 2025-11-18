 Govt Bond Yields To Ease 10 Bps In Near Term Due To Benign Inflation, Possible RBI Rate Cut
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessGovt Bond Yields To Ease 10 Bps In Near Term Due To Benign Inflation, Possible RBI Rate Cut

Govt Bond Yields To Ease 10 Bps In Near Term Due To Benign Inflation, Possible RBI Rate Cut

A report from Crisil Intelligence forecasted that benchmark 10‑year government bond yields will trade between 6.43–6.53 per cent by January 31, 2026.

IANSUpdated: Tuesday, November 18, 2025, 06:14 PM IST
article-image
RBI |

New Delhi: The benchmark 10‑year government bond yield is expected to edge lower in November and stay flat in the coming months, driven by benign inflation, lower oil prices, and possible monetary easing by the Reserve Bank of India, a report said on Tuesday.

A report from Crisil Intelligence forecasted that benchmark 10‑year government bond yields will trade between 6.43–6.53 per cent by January 31, 2026.

State development loan yields are expected to ease from 7.15 per cent to 7 per cent - 7.10 per cent range by January end while 10-year corporate bond yields may fall from 7.14 per cent to 7.05 per cent- 7.15 per cent range.

"We expect the RBI to cut the policy rate further this fiscal on account of gross domestic product (GDP) growth projections and inflation data," the report said.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai Medical Marvel: Doctors Successfully Diagnose And Treat Rare Metabolic Disorder In One-Year-Old Child
Mumbai Medical Marvel: Doctors Successfully Diagnose And Treat Rare Metabolic Disorder In One-Year-Old Child
Portugal Star Cristiano Ronaldo & US President Donald Trump Reportedly To Hold High-Profile Meeting At White House; Check Full Details
Portugal Star Cristiano Ronaldo & US President Donald Trump Reportedly To Hold High-Profile Meeting At White House; Check Full Details
Asia’s Largest Adoption Camp 'Adoptathon 2025' Returns To Mumbai With 200 Indie Puppies And Kittens Seeking Homes
Asia’s Largest Adoption Camp 'Adoptathon 2025' Returns To Mumbai With 200 Indie Puppies And Kittens Seeking Homes
'Elon Musk Taking Beauty Sleep': Netizens React After X, ChatGPT Face Global Outage Due To Cloudflare Technical Glitch
'Elon Musk Taking Beauty Sleep': Netizens React After X, ChatGPT Face Global Outage Due To Cloudflare Technical Glitch
Read Also
Tata Motors Faces Possible Exit From Sensex After Demerger, Will IndiGo’s Parent InterGlobe...
article-image

India’s macro drivers and domestic consumption should support a GDP growth of 6.5 per cent in fiscal 2026, underpinned by benign inflation, GST rationalisation and income tax relief, it said.

Crisil forecasted CPI inflation to average 2.5 per cent this fiscal, as healthy agriculture growth is expected to keep food inflation in check.

Lower crude oil prices and benign global commodity prices should help contain non-food inflation, the report said.

"Our November view is based on our inflation estimates and benign oil prices, which offset the impact of geopolitical uncertainties and slowing global growth," the firm said.

Read Also
Atul Projects Bags ₹750-Crore Housing Redevelopment Project In Mumbai
article-image

In three months the yield could be influenced by market liquidity, renegotiation of US tariffs, foreign portfolio investor (FPI) inflows, rupee depreciation, the US Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC)’s decisions, global uncertainties and anticipated state and central government borrowings.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Govt Bond Yields To Ease 10 Bps In Near Term Due To Benign Inflation, Possible RBI Rate Cut

Govt Bond Yields To Ease 10 Bps In Near Term Due To Benign Inflation, Possible RBI Rate Cut

PM Modi To Release ₹4,314 Cr PM-Kisan 21st Installment For 2.15 Cr UP Farmers, Rajasthan To Get...

PM Modi To Release ₹4,314 Cr PM-Kisan 21st Installment For 2.15 Cr UP Farmers, Rajasthan To Get...

Atul Projects Bags ₹750-Crore Housing Redevelopment Project In Mumbai

Atul Projects Bags ₹750-Crore Housing Redevelopment Project In Mumbai

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Holds Fifth Round Of Pre-Budget Consultations With Startup...

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Holds Fifth Round Of Pre-Budget Consultations With Startup...

Sensex Falls 277 Points Amid Broad Selling, But Will Markets Stabilise After Global Weakness Drags...

Sensex Falls 277 Points Amid Broad Selling, But Will Markets Stabilise After Global Weakness Drags...