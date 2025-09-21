'Sitting MLA Gets 2 Crore, I Get 20 Crore': Sarvankar’s Fund Comment Sparks Row; Thackeray Faction Demands Probe

Sada Sarvankar with DyCm Eknath Shinde |

Mumbai: A fresh political storm has erupted in Maharashtra after former Shiv Sena MLA and current Mahayuti leader Sada Sarvankar made a controversial statement regarding government funds. Speaking at a public event, Sarvankar claimed, “While a sitting MLA gets only Rs 2 crore, I receive Rs 20 crore despite not being an MLA. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Eknath Shinde are strongly backing me.”

His comments have reignited the debate over the allocation of development funds, with opposition leaders alleging bias against non-ruling party MLAs.

Sarvankar Defends His Role

Sarvankar, who contested from Mahim constituency and lost, expressed frustration over electoral politics. “Though I was defeated, my leadership lies with CM Fadnavis and Eknath Shinde. In the past, MLAs had complained about insufficient funds. I have worked in every building of my constituency, but ironically, hard work often leads to defeat, while those who do nothing win elections on caste equations,” he said.

He added that even without holding office, he continues to inaugurate projects because his identity is rooted in development work. “My nature is to work, and that is why I am seen everywhere inaugurating projects. That is why I get funds,” Sarvankar remarked.

Thackeray Faction’s Counterattack

Sarvankar’s remarks triggered sharp criticism from the Shiv Sena (UBT) faction. Mahim MLA Mahesh Sawant launched a strong counterattack, alleging misuse of funds. “Sarvankar ruled the constituency for 20 to 40 years, believing no one could defeat him. But people proved him wrong. Despite being rejected by voters, he still receives Rs 20 crore. This is nothing but personal development funds,” Sawant said.

“If Sarvankar has already received Rs 500 crore over the years, where has all that money gone? If he is allotted Rs 20 crore, then we demand Rs 40 crore. This is an insult to the people of Mahim, Dadar, Matunga, and Prabhadevi, where elected representatives are ignored while rejected candidates enjoy government support.”

Sawant has announced that he will file a complaint with the Assembly Speaker and also raise the matter with the Chief Minister.

Disaster Management Minister Girish Mahajan said, “As per my information, there is no provision to allot funds for defeated candidates. I wonder how a former MLA got so much fund; it should be investigated. I will take information from officers.”

Broader Political Reactions

The controversy also drew reactions from other leaders of the Thackeray camp. Party leader Akhil Chitre remarked, “This is nothing but arrogance. People now understand how funds are being distributed. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) should investigate such cases. Many leaders in the ruling camp have become arrogant with power.”

