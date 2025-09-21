Pune: Maharashtra DCM Ajit Pawar Slams Pimpri-Chinchwad Police, Says 'End Hooliganism, Bullying' | Sourced

Pimpri-Chinchwad: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and Pune District's Guardian Minister Ajit Pawar was in Pimpri-Chinchwad on Saturday for his Jansanvad initiative. Speaking on multiple issues during the event, he ordered Pimpri-Chinchwad Police to bring an end to hooliganism and bullying in the city. He also spoke about multiple civic issues raised by people and made a comment about a possible Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) reunion.

The event was attended by Maharashtra Legislative Assembly Deputy Speaker Anna Bansode, PCMC Commissioner Shekhar Singh, District Collector Jitendra Dudi, PMRDA Commissioner Dr Yogesh Mhase, Maha-Metro Managing Director Shravan Hardikar, and officials from various government departments.

At the event, women residing in housing societies in Rahatani and Pimple Saudagar complained to Pawar that they were being harassed by some individuals, and the police had only filed a non-cognisable offence. In response, Ajit Pawar said to police, "I am insistent that law and order in the city should be good. Our beloved sisters and women should be treated with respect. Their safety is important, and they should not be cheated or harassed. Hooliganism and bullying of any kind will not be tolerated in the city. If a person with a criminal mindset, from either the ruling party or the opposition, is doing injustice to a common citizen, they must be dealt with."

Pawar stated that most complaints were about the lack of clean, adequate, and consistent water supply, poor roads, and improper garbage disposal. Citizens also raised issues related to urban development, labour, and social departments. He said that he tried to resolve some of the issues by making phone calls on the spot.

When asked about the attack on a journalist in Trimbakeshwar, Ajit Pawar said, "Journalists are doing their work, and no one should take the law into their own hands. I will speak to the police officials. If anyone is at fault, action will be taken against them."

Ajit Pawar Answers Question on Possible NCP Reunion

Placards urging the two factions of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), led by senior leader Sharad Pawar and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, to reunite were seen in Nagpur. The workers of both parties wish for a political reconciliation within the Pawar family. When asked about this possibility, Ajit Pawar responded in a single sentence. Saying "suggestion for action", he avoided further comment on the reconciliation of the two NCP factions.

Also speaking on Rahul Gandhi’s EVM tampering allegations, Pawar said, "When the opposition wins, they don't claim vote theft or question the voting machines. However, when they lose, they claim votes were stolen. Even during the Lok Sabha elections, a false narrative was spread that the Constitution would be changed, which gave the opposition some success. Now, a new false narrative about vote theft is being spread."

'Pimpri-Chinchwad to Become Cultural Pandharpur'

Speaking about the city's attempt to pass on culture to future generations, Ajit Pawar appreciated local politicians. He said, "Pimpri-Chinchwad is now not just known as an industrial city but is also rapidly creating a unique identity in the cultural sector. Through festivals like 'Ranganubhuti: Purvarang to Uttararanga', the city is on its way to becoming a 'Cultural Pandharpur'."

"This 'Ranganubhuti' festival strengthens the city's cultural movement. Artists from various states, including Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Kerala, and Uttar Pradesh, are participating. The city has produced many artists, directors, writers, and poets. This city has enriched Marathi theatre. Marathi people's first love is theatre. Marathi people are crazy about theatre and have truly kept the theatre movement alive. Marathi plays are a true reflection of society. In the coming times, the government is trying to provide more financial support to the cultural sector. The government is also trying to ensure that rural theatres are of good quality and have excellent facilities. This will help good artists emerge from rural areas," Pawar concluded.