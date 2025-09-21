Pimpri-Chinchwad: Population Doubles To 32 Lakh, Yet PCMC Elections Continue With Same 128 Corporators

Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) | File Image

Pimpri-Chinchwad: Considering the recent developments, Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) elections are expected to happen within three to four months. A proposed ward structure with 128 corporators, the same as in 2017 and 2012, has been announced. However, one thing remains: since 2011, the population of the city has increased significantly, but the number of corporators remains the same.

According to PCMC's budget, the civic body knows the city's population has exceeded 30 lakh. Many people across the state and country come to Pune and the twin cities of Pimpri-Chinchwad in search of jobs and education. With multiple educational institutes and a variety of companies in and near Pimpri-Chinchwad, the population has grown to over 30 lakh, approximately, from 17.27 lakh counted in the 2011 census

According to the Maharashtra Municipal Corporation Act, for a population of over 30 lakh, a minimum of 160 corporators are needed. If this figure is to be taken as reference, PCMC currently lacks 32 corporators. Political experts fear that if the number of elected corporators is not enough for the population, there may be a lack of adequate representation, a governance breakdown hampering important decisions, reduced accountability, poor civic service delivery, delays in happenings, and much more.

No Census, No Corporators Increase!

After the 2011 census, a new one was expected in 2021, but it was not conducted due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In 2011, the city's population was 17,27,359, with 9,45,943 males and 7,83,406 females. Over the last 14 years, the population has grown by approximately 15 lakh, reaching around 3.2 million. As the census was not conducted, the ward boundaries were designed according to the 2011 census.

This is the third municipal election, and the city's population has doubled to 3.2 million. Despite this, the number of corporators has remained at 128 for three consecutive elections with no increase. Since the number of corporators has not increased, each corporator is now responsible for a large, densely populated area. With the growing population, the workload on corporators is also increasing, making it difficult for them to reach the people in their wards.

Ambitiousness May Take a Wrong Turn

With fewer corporators representing a growing population, the ambition among local leaders to secure a corporator’s seat is also rising. The surge in political aspirants has set the stage for fierce competition in the upcoming PCMC elections. For many, it is a "now or never" moment in their political careers, as losing this chance would mean waiting another five years for an opportunity to become a corporator. This desperation, according to police, has also fuelled an increase in violent crimes in Pimpri-Chinchwad, as some individuals are willing to go to any extent to gain power.

History of PCMC in Summary

PCMC was established on October 11, 1982. An administrator was in place until 1986. The first municipal election for 60 wards was held on March 2, 1986. Subsequent elections in 1992 and 1997 each had a one-member ward system in the ward structure. In February 2002, the elections were held using a three-member system with 35 wards.

Following this, the February 2007 election used a one-member system, and the February 2012 election used a two-member system. The February 2017 election was based on a four-member system, and the upcoming election will continue to use the same ward structure and a four-member system.

PCMC Elections Structure by Numbers

- 1986 – One-member system | 60 wards | 60 corporators

- 1992 – One-member system | 78 wards | 78 corporators

- 1997 – One-member system | 79 wards | 79 corporators

- 2002 – Three-member system | 35 wards | 105 corporators

- 2007 – One-member system | 105 wards | 105 corporators

- 2012 – Two-member system | 64 wards | 128 corporators

- 2017 – Four-member system | 32 wards | 128 corporators

- Upcoming Election – Four-member system | 32 wards | 128 corporators