Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Arrest Four For Robbery & Vehicle Theft Across Maharashtra

Pimpri-Chinchwad: Pimpri-Chinchwad Police have managed to bust a racket of a group involved in robbery across the state and have arrested four men, officials announced late Friday night. Three cases involving robbery, vehicle theft, and others have been solved due to these arrests.

The action was taken by the Detection Branch (DB) of Mahalunge MIDC Police Station. Prasad Bharat Pandav (25, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar), Ashish Rajaram Bhosale (19, Ahilyanagar), and Rushikesh Navnath Dhaktode (23, Ahilyanagar) have been arrested.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 3) Bapu Bangar said that on 12th September, a vehicle theft was reported from the MIDC area. A case was registered, and while the DB were searching for the accused, they determined a total of three persons were involved in this. DCP Bangar said, "Through technical investigation and skilled analysis, all the accused's locations were determined. They were arrested in one night from the Ahilyanagar and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar districts."

Police reports say that items worth Rs 7.41 lakh have been recovered from them, including the two-wheeler they stole, the four-wheeler they used in the crime, and a country-made pistol with three live cartridges. Theft and robbery cases registered at Mahalunge MIDC (Pimpri-Chinchwad), Kopargaon (Ahilyanagar), and Gangapur (Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar) Police Stations have been solved.

This action was conducted under the guidance of Pimpri-Chinchwad Commissioner of Police Vinoy Kumar Choubey, JCP Dr Shashikant Mahavarkar, Addl. CP Sarang Awhad, DCP Bapu Bangar, and ACP Sachin Kadam.

The team was led by Sr PI Digambar Suryawanshi and PI (Crime) Anil Devade, and it included API Kalyan Ghadge, PSI Rameshwar Ghule, and Police Constables Raju Jadhav, Raju Konkeri, Amol Borate, Yuvraj Birajdar, Tanaji Gade, Vitthal Wadekar, Kishore Sangale, Santosh Kale, Mangesh Kadam, Rajkumar Hanumante, Ganesh Gaikwad, Rajendra Khedkar, Santosh Waykar, Rajendra Giri, Hari Randive, Shubham Khandagale, and Sharad Khaire.