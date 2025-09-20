Pune Police Detain Sonali Andekar, Freeze 27 Bank Accounts In Ayush Komkar Murder Case | Sourced

Pune police faced strong resistance on Thursday afternoon while detaining Sonali Andekar, wife of corporator Vanaraj Andekar, for questioning in the Ayush Komkar murder case.

According to the police, around 12 noon in Nana Peth, a team from the crime branch tried to take Sonali and her sister-in-law, Priyanka Andekar, into custody for questioning. Both women, who are maternal aunts of the deceased Ayush Komkar, are suspected of taking part in meetings linked to the murder plot.

However, a group of women gathered at the spot and allegedly blocked and resisted the police action.

Following the incident, a case was registered against 12 women, including Sonali Andekar, Priyanka Andekar, and others such as Maya Devale, Yellababai Kittirkar, Laxmibai Bedgiri, Sangita Shinde, Sharada Salunkhe, Babi Dodake, Sarubai Nisare, Kalpana Shinde, Pooja Shinde, and Swati Dodake. Police said approximately 10 to 12 unidentified women also joined them.

Umesh Gitte, SPI of Samarth Police Station, said the accused and their supporters obstructed the police team when we went to detain them. A case was lodged against them under sections 189(2), 190, 221 of the Bhartiya Nyay Sanhita and Sections 37(1) and 135 of the Maharashtra Police Act.

Read Also Tree Collapse At Pune RTO Injures 75-Year-Old, Vehicles Damaged

Action taken so far

27 Bank account frozen by the Police

The police on Friday revealed that 27 bank accounts of the accused have been frozen and Rs 50.66 lakh has been seized.

Earlier, valuables worth over ₹75 lakh were seized during the raids at the homes of arrested gangster Suryakant alias Bandu Andekar and his daughter Vrudavani Wadekar. Those raids had recovered gold, silver, cash, mobile phones, and property documents.

Police said they are now focusing on tracking both movable and immovable assets of all those linked to the case. The financial probe aims to cut off the gang’s funding network and prevent illegal money from influencing the investigation.